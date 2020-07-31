The Flood City Thunder semi-professional football team’s home opener will be pushed back yet again, according to team owner Georgianne Matava.
The Thunder, who play in the Greater Eastern Football Association, originally announced the team would hold its home opener on Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point against the Moshannon Valley Vikings.
“Due to a scheduling conflict, the Flood City Thunder semi-pro football game will now be played away at Philipsburg at the home field of the Moshannon Valley Vikings at 1 p.m. (on Saturday),” Matava said.
“I want to thank the city of Johnstown for trying to accommodate the Thunder team by possibly changing the time of the game that day. It just did not work for the other team.
“The Viking field address is 100 Loch Lomond Road, Philipsburg, and the Thunder football team will leave Johnstown at 9 a.m. sharp from the YMCA parking lot. Fans are welcome to go and cheer on Johnstown’s team. Admission into the game is free and they will have a concession stand open.”
Originally, the eight-man football game was announced as a 1 p.m. contest at Sargent’s Stadium on Saturday.
The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff doubleheader (4 and 7 p.m.) had been scheduled on the same Saturday back when the JCBL schedule was released in early June.
The Thunder and representatives from the city met on Wednesday, Matava said.
They reached a tentative agreement to move the game to 11 a.m.
But that starting time didn’t work for Moshannon Valley, she said.
The Thunder originally released a schedule that also included 1 p.m. home dates on Sept. 5 against the Mifflin County Tomahawks and Sept. 19 against the Montour Maniacs.
Road games are scheduled against the Brackenridge Beserkers (Aug. 8), Jefferson County Jaguars (Aug. 15), Upper Dauphin Comanche (Aug. 22) and Williamsport Wildcats (Sept. 12).
“There will be a community pep rally Friday night at the Stadium Pub & Grille starting at 6 p.m. to meet the team,” Matava said in a statement, noting the fundraising will benefit the Women’s Help Center.
The Thunder previously had three opening dates pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the season was to begin on March 21 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. That was postponed to April 11 due to the pandemic, and then again to May 9 before the Aug. 1 date was set.
