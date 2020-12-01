The Flood City Thunder semiprofessional football team is holding a contest to design a new logo and will hold tryouts for the 2021 team at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The logo contest winner will be announced live at the Corner Coffee Shoppe on Dec. 15. The new logo will be used on jerseys, helmets and merchandise.
Entrees should be emailed to floodcitythunder8man@gmail.com by the Dec. 12 deadline. Prizes include Thunder merchandise and gift cards to local businesses.
The tryouts will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Sargent’s Stadium.
