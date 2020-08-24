The Flood City Thunder dropped its third contest of the Greater Eastern Football Association semi-professional season on Saturday, falling 90-6 at the Upper Dauphin Comanche.
Undefeated Upper Dauphin scored a one-sided victory during the eight-man football game in Halifax, Dauphin County.
Isaiah Dawkins scored on a 35-yard touchdown run for the Thunder’s only points.
The Thunder previously lost 22-21 to the visiting Jefferson County Jaguars on Aug. 15 at Sargent’s Stadium and dropped its opener 67-19 at the Moshannon Valley Vikings.
Flood City will host the Mifflin County Tomahawks at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium. The Thunder will honor area veterans at the game.
