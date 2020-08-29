The Mifflin County Tomahawks capitalized on several costly miscues by the Flood City Thunder to seize an early advantage and roll to a convincing 66-20 Great Eastern Football Association victory Saturday afternoon at Johnstown's Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Thunder (1-4) lost fumbles on two of their first three possessions, both of which were converted into touchdowns by the Tomahawks (2-3). Mifflin County led 20-0 less than three minutes into the contest, and kept up that momentum to build an eventual 52-8 halftime edge.
"It's hard when you have people missing and have to throw guys into different positions," said Flood City player-coach Matt Speed. "Our timing and rotations were off, and because of that we made too many mistakes.
"We're a first-year team and need to get more experience."
Mifflin County's balanced offense out-gained the Thunder 249-149 in total yardage, while the Tomahawks' defense controlled the line of scrimmage, limiting Flood City to minus-3 net rushing yards.
"We saw some things on film that made us think the inside blitz would be effective, and that's what got us those turnovers right away," Tomahawks coach Brian Rodgers said. "We kept our foot on the gas and got some nice balls to our open receivers."
Mifflin County quarterback Shane Scott completed 11 of 18 passes for 109 yards and five touchdowns. Timmy Beck threw for two more Tomahawk scores, while rushing for a touchdown and also catching a scoring pass.
"Shane Scott played a great game, but we also like to bring Timmy Beck in to give him a breather and run the RPO (run-pass option)," Rodgers said.
Speed accounted for all three Thunder touchdowns. He completed 6 of 12 passes for 73 yards and one score, while rushing for another and catching a 35-yard touchdown pass.
The Thunder fell behind on the opening play from scrimmage, as a fumbled exchange in the backfield was recovered in the end zone by Mifflin County's T.J. Judene. Scott then hit Kyle Kahley for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Kahley caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Scott on the ensuing Tomahawks possession, and after Mifflin County recovered another Thunder fumble at the Flood City 4-yard line, Kahley took it in on the next play to make it 20-0 at the 9:02 mark.
The Thunder had a chance to get back in the game on the following series as Speed's 21-yard reception gave Flood City a first-and-goal, but the Mifflin County defense eventually held and stuffed Speed on fourth down at the Tomahawks' 2.
The Tomahawks capped off a five-play scoring drive late in the first quarter with Scott's 5-yard touchdown pass to Beck, and Daquan McCraw's conversion reception put Mifflin County up 28-0.
Scott's third scoring strike of the first half, a 32-yard bomb to Lou Banks, opened the second quarter before the Thunder finally got on the board.
Wuanyai Mayo found Speed in stride over the middle for a 35-yard touchdown, and Mayo then hit Honcho Richardson in the back of the end zone for the conversion to pull within 34-8. Mayo finished 5-of-16 for 76 yards.
Mifflin County wasted little time in answering as Beck sprinted for a 37-yard touchdown run on the ensuing series. Beck later added two scoring passes before the break, a 1-yard toss to Mason Sweitzer and a 43-yard strike to R..J. Buford.
The 44-point halftime lead triggered a running clock for the second half. Scott finished the Tomahawks' scoring with two third-quarter touchdown passes, a 2-yarder to Kyle Heckman and a 31-yard completion to a wide-open Banks for his second touchdown of the day.
Speed's 5-yard touchdown run and his 21-yard scoring strike to Teshon Tisinger late in the fourth quarter set the eventual final.
The Thunder will travel to face the Williamsport Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 5, and close out the season on Saturday, Sept. 12 at home against the Columbia County Maniacs.
"I want our guys to keep on working and fighting to the end," Speed said.
