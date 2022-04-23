DICKSON CITY, Pa. – The Flood City Thunder ended their two-game losing streak by claiming a 48-20 victory over the NEPA Shock in a Great Eastern Football Association contest on Saturday afternoon.
Shareef Blough and K’Shaun Powell each tallied two rushing touchdowns for the Thunder. Powell also threw for two scores, one apiece to Roderick Rozier and Alex Tisinger, Jr.
Isaiah Dawkins found the end zone on the ground to round out Flood City’s scoring. Blough, Rozier and Matt Speed all recorded interceptions on defense.
Flood City (3-3) will close out its string of five consecutive road games when the Thunder travel to face the Mifflin County Tomahawks at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
