LEWISTOWN, Pa. — The Flood City Thunder fell to the Mifflin County Tomahawks 68-12 in a key Great Eastern Football Association contest on Saturday afternoon.
Shareef Blough and Isaiah Dawkins each scored a touchdown for the Thunder. Terrell Jones topped Flood City with 47 rushing yards on 10 carries, while quarterback K’Shaun Powell added 44 yards on the ground.
Flood City (3-4) begins a string of three consecutive home games to close the regular season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Mountain Conference, with the top four teams advancing to the postseason.
The Thunder host the Williamsport Wildcats at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
