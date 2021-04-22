The Flood City Thunder edged the Mifflin County Tomahawks 47-46 on Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
It represented the first on-field victory for the second-year franchise in the Greater Eastern Football Association.
Flood City quarterback K’Shawn Powell completed 7 of 12 passes for 163 yards and six touchdowns. Wuanyai Mayo completed a pass for 37 yards and a score.
Trey Andrews hauled in three passes for 105 yards and three scores. Duke Rozier finished with three catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Mayo compiled two receptions for 42 yards and a score.
Levi Cook ran in for a touchdown.
On defense, Chaz Merriman, Matt Speed and Jace Updyke each compiled five tackles. Kasey West picked off two passes. Brennan Mitchell finished with two pass breakups and four tackles. Josh Horner picked up two sacks.
The Thunder (1-2) travel to face the Snyder County Spartans (0-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
