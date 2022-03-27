JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sunday afternoon’s Great Eastern Football Association home opener for the Flood City Thunder was played in weather conditions more suited to Green Bay in mid-winter than early spring, with sub-freezing temperatures, gusting winds and several inches of snow covering the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point turf.
However, neither Mother Nature nor the visiting Hazleton Mustangs were able to slow down the Thunder, as the Johnstown squad bounced back from an opening-week loss and dominated all phases of the game in a 48-0 victory.
“Our guys played really hard,” Flood City coach Chuck Kassick said. "Considering the field conditions and the temperature, it was a different ballgame than what we’re used to, but our guys came out to play today.”
After being limited to just one offensive touchdown in last week’s 88-12 loss to Lancaster County, the Thunder (1-1) put together a balanced attack that scored on five of seven first-half possessions to open up a commanding 34-0 lead at the break.
“I like our offense not to focus on one guy, and I think we did that today,” Kassick said. “We had multiple guys with touchdowns, and that was the key.”
Greater Johnstown product Terrell Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Thunder, while fellow Trojan alumnus Roderick Rosiek caught three passes for 65 yards and a pair of scores from K’Shaun Powell, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 78 yards.
Defensively, the Thunder throttled the Mustangs (0-2). Hazelton was held to just 11 net yards and two first downs, while Flood City capitalized on six Mustangs turnovers.
“The Thunder brought their A-game, and we didn’t,” Hazleton coach Bob Minnick said. “The better team won today.”
“Our defense played four quarters,” Kassick said. “(Defensive tackle) Eddie Simms played a tremendous game and was in their backfield all day.
“Jace Updyke played from sideline to sideline at the linebacker position,” Kassick added.
Thunder quarterback Zach Sipe, of Rockwood, scored on a 1-yard keeper to put Flood City up 6-0 after a three-play opening drive, and Updyke recovered a Hazleton fumble on the ensuing possession.
Powell then fired a 15-yard touchdown strike to Rosiek on the next play, and Forest Hills graduate Shareef Blough ran in for the conversion.
Later in the quarter, the center of the Thunder defense swarmed Hazleton running back Marcus Stewart for a loss in the end zone and a resulting safety to make it 16-0 heading into the second period.
Following Matt Speed’s interception and subsequent 20-yard return, Jones shook off a couple of Mustangs defenders and rumbled into the end zone from 21 yards out.
Blough later increased the Thunder’s lead to 28-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run set up by a 22-yard scramble from Powell, and Isaiah Dawkins recovered a Hazleton fumble on the ensuing kickoff return to again put Flood City in scoring position.
A 10-yard run by Blough gave the Thunder a first-and-goal, and Jones then scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard burst to put his team up 34-0 at the break.
“We came out with intensity and played to the best of our ability,” Jones said. “We were humbled after last week and put in a lot of hard work in practice.”
The initial possession of the third quarter featured a defensive score by the Thunder, as a fumbled snap was picked up by Marcus Douglas and returned 15 yards for a touchdown.
Flood City completed the scoring in the final minute of the third period when Rosiek caught his second touchdown pass of the game on a 15-yard toss from Powell, and Sipe then ran in for the conversion.
“I wanted to step up today and do whatever it takes to have our team succeed,” Rosiek said. “I love the opportunity to still play football, and I want us to be a playoff team with the opportunity to play for a championship.”
The Thunder will be on the road Saturday to face the Washington County Mountainmen.
