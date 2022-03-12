The Flood City Thunder will begin their third season in the Great Eastern Football Association on Saturday.
Flood City will play at the Lancaster County Cyclones for a 1 p.m. contest in the eight-man semiprofessional league.
On March 27, the Thunder host the Hazelton Mustangs at 1 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Three of the Thunder’s home games will be played at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point with the other two at Trojan Stadium.
Two road games at Washington County (April 2) and Bedford (April 9) follows.
Flood City entertains the Cumberland Valley Hitmen on April 16 at 1 p.m. at Trojan Stadium. A pair of road games at the Northeast Pennsylvania Shock (April 23) and Mifflin County Tomahawks (April 30) follow.
Flood City ends the regular season with three straight home games against Williamsport (1 p.m., May 7, Trojan Stadium), Snyder County (4 p.m., May 14, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point) and Moshannon Valley (1 p.m., May 21, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point).
The Thunder finished 3-5 under coach Chuck Kassick in 2021.
