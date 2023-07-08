JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bryson Arnette went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs as the Thrillville Thrillbillies jumped out to an early advantage and defeated the Johnstown Mill Rats by a 12-4 margin Saturday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point on Faith Night.
All four of Johnstown's runs scored on solo homers in front of 446 fans.
Johnstown's Tyler Horvat collected two hits, including a double and home run. Randy Carlo IV, Matt Santarelli and Morgan Wyatt each homered. Jalen Freeman doubled.
Thrillville's Cole Smith supplied two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Michael Mylott doubled, and Charlie Corum homered and drove in three runs. Jackson Lindsey scored three runs.
Arnette's two-run shot in the second gave Thrillville a 2-0 lead. The Thrillbillies added a pair of runs in the third.
Horvat homered in the third to pull within 4-1.
Thrillville provided three runs in the fourth. Santarelli and Wyatt left the yard in the fourth as Johnstown trailed 7-3.
The visitors tallied three runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth.
Carlo homered in the ninth.
Johnstown, 1-3 in the second half, hosts Thrillville, 4-1 in the second half, at 3 p.m. Sunday to conclude the two-game series.
