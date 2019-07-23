STATE COLLEGE – Senior defensive tackle Robert Windsor earned a berth on the Outland Trophy watch list for the nation’s top interior lineman. Windsor, junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons were all selected to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list for the nation’s top defensive player.
Gross-Matos, who is also on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list, claimed first-team all-Big Ten honors from the conference’s media last season. The junior finished second in the Big Ten and No. 12 in FBS with 1.5 tackles for loss per game in 2018. Gross-Matos became the 11th Nittany Lion to record 20 tackles for loss in a season.
Parsons was chosen as Freshman All-American by The Athletic, 247Sports and ESPN. He finished the season leading the Nittany Lions with 83 tackles, becoming the first freshman in Penn State history to lead the team in tackles in a season.
Windsor collected second-team all-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press last season. The senior finished No. 6 in the Big Ten with 0.63 sacks per game.
