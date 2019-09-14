WILKES-BARRE – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights used a three-goal first period to pull away from the Johnstown Tomahawks 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at the Revolution Ice Centre.
The Tomahawks are 0-2-0 after dropping the first two games of the regular season to the host Knights.
Bennett Stockdale and Carson Gallagher scored the Tomahawks goals.
Brian Smith, Lincoln Hatten, Johnny Kaljian, Caydon Meyer and Jeffrey Bertrand each had a goal for the Knights.
Johnstown goaltender Evan Szary made 33 saves on 38 shots. Zach Stejskal had 49 saves on 51 shots and improved to 2-0-0 after winning both games this weekend.
The Tomahawks next play four games at the NAHL Showcase at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota from Wednesday to next Saturday.
Johnstown will face: Amarillo at 1 p.m. on Wednesday; Bismarck at 7 p.m. on Thursday; Minot at 3:30 p.m. on Friday; and the Minnesota Magicians at 12:45 p.m. next Saturday.
The Tomahawks will play their home opener against the New Jersey Titans at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.
