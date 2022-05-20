HOLLSOPPLE – Three athletes from Johnstown Christian School declared their intentions to compete at the NCAA Division III level on Friday.
Ethan McDowell will play soccer at Pennsylvania College of Technology under coach Tyler Mensch in the North Eastern Athletic Conference.
Sarah Huston committed to Penn State DuBois to play basketball for coach Pat Lewis in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
Mary Hostetter is headed to Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky to play soccer under coach Elyse Overton in the National Christian College Athletic Association.
McDowell was a standout athlete for the Blue Jays over the last four years.
Continuing to develop for a program that is doing the same after becoming a full member at the Division III level in the fall of 2017 was an opportunity that he couldn’t resist.
“My goal would be to try to get that starting position on the team next season,” said McDowell, who has also played travel soccer since sixth grade for BVB International Academy, based out of Pittsburgh. “The consistency of play and getting better was part of it. I like the competitive side of it.”
The other deciding factor involved his future plans.
“I’d say looking at it academically, I was looking for a place where I could work with my hands because I like construction,” McDowell said. “I just looked at Pennsylvania colleges that fit that role.”
Johnstown Christian Athletic Director and boys soccer coach Dave Sprankle said he believes there are certain attributes that McDowell has that will make him a valuable asset to the Wildcats.
“Ethan’s always the first one to the ball,” said Sprankle. “He’s a leader on the team. Just his tenacity is unbelievable. As long as he continues working on his skill set and putting the ball in the back of the net, he’s going to find success.”
McDowell, who will major in construction management, is the son of John and Amy McDowell, of Armagh.
Huston elevated her game in every aspect in her four seasons, so much so that in her senior season, she led her team in all major statistical categories.
She did not have to look too hard to find her future home as a Lion.
“Honestly, it was one of the few colleges that I looked at,” said Huston. “It just felt right whenever I visited there.
“I’m excited for what’s to come, to be able to continue playing basketball. But also (looking forward to) the adjustment from a small school.”
Huston has learned plenty from Johnstown Christian that has helped her prepare for the next step.
“Just do everything to your best ability, whether that’s school or athletics,” Huston said. “Also, just to do stuff outside on your own.”
Her coach, Margaret Adkins, who also serves as the dean of students at Johnstown Christian, saw that growth firsthand and could not say enough about how dedicated Huston has been to her craft.
“Sarah works really hard, and as a result of that, every part of her game consistently continues to improve,” Adkins said. “This time last year, she decided she was going to have the best year ever. She started even before school was out.
“She’s just such a hard worker that then her shot and quickness improved and just her skill level all over the place just got better.”
Huston, who intends to major in nutrition and hopes to become a dietricition, is the daughter of John and Jodi Huston, of Richland.
Hostetter has been an exceptional athlete in both soccer at Johnstown Christian and track and field, competing for both Shade and Conemaugh Township in her high school career.
A resounding recommendation is what led her to first discover Asbury, and after some more in-depth talks, it became the most ideal fit.
“My English teacher went there, and spoke very highly of it,” said Hostetter. “I looked at a bunch of different schools, and Asbury was a great option. They offered me a decent scholarship for academics and to play on the soccer team. The coach was interested in me and offered me a spot on the team.”
She finished as the leading scorer for the Blue Jays in her senior season and earned first-team All-County accolades. Hostetter also garnered MVP honors in the 11th Annual Santa Fund Classic, a game featuring high school seniors that supports The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund.
The decision to compete on the pitch over running track became an easy one.
“I love to run, which is track, but I also enjoy having a ball, which is soccer, so I’m combining two things I really enjoy and getting to do both of those,” Hostetter said.
In March of last year, Asbury was approved for a provisional membership into Division III, and while the school won’t become a full member until the fall of 2024, Hostetter said the opportunity to compete at that level now is something she is grateful for.
“I was excited that they had a soccer program,” said Hostetter.
“I knew they were Division III. I didn’t know they had just transitioned into it. I’m very excited to be able to play Division III. It’s not too intense that I can’t focus on my studies as well. It’s an add-on to my studies.”
Hostetter, who plans on majoring in intercultural studies and one day hopes to become a missionary, is the daughter of Clark and Jenny Hostetter, of Jerome.
