DAVIDSVILLE – Three Conemaugh Township Area High School student-athletes declared where they will compete at the collegiate level on Monday afternoon.
Jackson Byer is set to play basketball at Juniata College under athletic director and men’s coach Greg Curley.
Chloe Bidelman intends to make the short trek to Pitt-Johnstown to play volleyball for coach Morgan Mammosser.
Herman Zilch committed to swim for Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, for coach Scott Vanderzell.
Byer became the 14th player in Conemaugh Township school history to clear 1,000 points. He finished his career with 1,226 points, 461 rebounds and 346 assists.
Last season, he led the Indians to a second consecutive District 5 Class 2A title while averaging nearly 20 points per game with seven rebounds and more than four assists per game.
“Coach Curley reaching out so early into the beginning of my senior year,” said Byer on what went into his decision.
“I think Juniata being the first ones to reach out to me definitely was a large factor.”
Though he has been a productive three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball since his freshman year, he had to decide between the three when looking ahead at his future.
“I’ve definitely always loved basketball over every other sport,” Byer said. “As a kid, if someone were to ask me what my favorite sport was, I would normally tell them whatever season it was. Once I got into junior high and varsity, basketball just stuck out to me as my favorite.”
Byer, who plans to major in business, is the son of Brian and Melanie Byer.
Bidelman was a stellar defensive presence for the Indians, especially in 2021 where she earned Somerset County MVP honors as voted on by the coaches.
In 256 sets across three years, she racked up 1,097 digs for an average of 4.3 digs per set. She also tallied 188 aces, including a team-high 76 last season.
“I love the coaches (coach Mammosser and assistant coach Shelby Coughenour).
“They’re really good, helpful and I relate a lot to them,” Bidelman said about what stood out about UPJ. “I love the campus; it’s close to home. I visited a few times, and I really enjoy the environment. I’ve met a lot of the girls, and I enjoy working with the team already.”
When comparing other schools, the familiarity of Pitt-Johnstown made all the difference.
“For a long time going to summer camps and going and watching the games because it’s so close to Conemaugh Township, I knew I wanted to play there and be a part of that culture and that team,” said Bidelman.
While Bidelman has exclusively been a defensive specialist throughout high school, she said there is an opportunity for her to play as a libero for the Mountain Cats.
“I have a lot of motivation for the passions that I have, and volleyball is my biggest passion right now,” Bidelman said.
She will major in psychology and is the daughter of Beth Mitchell.
Meanwhile, Zilch, who swam as an individual throughout high school, won four district titles in the 100 backstroke and is a three-time champion in the 100 butterfly.
But the chance to be a part of a team wasn’t the only reason Canisius was so attractive to him.
“They’re just a really nice school with a really good swim program,” said Zilch.
“I also wanted to study accounting, and they’re No. 7 in the nation for accounting actually, which is another good, main reason that I wanted to go there.”
Competing at the collegiate level also affords Zilch some new opportunities, especially in some strokes he’s been developing as part of the Greater Johnstown YMCA swim team.
“My main stroke was always the fly, but my backstroke, which is what I think I’m going to Canisius for, really has started picking up,” Zilch said. “It’s (backstroke) really gotten stronger over the years.”
“It’s been a lot more practicing and also harder practices (at Greater Johnstown YMCA).
“There, I actually had a team, so the teammates really help and the environment helps.”
Zilch intends on majoring in accounting and is the son of Herman and Melinda Zilch.
