INDIANA, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic's Jax Forrest, Jordyn Fouse and Raegan Snider claimed Mid-Winter Mayhem titles on Saturday at Ed Fry Arena inside Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Center on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Forrest, a 2022 Cadet World Team Trials 17-under freestyle champion, defeated Brookville's Cole Householder with a 20-4 technical-fall victory in 4:40. The freshman 127-pounder led 10-3 after the first period with four takedowns and two nearfall points. Three nearfall points ended the match in the second period.
Forrest won all five of his matches via technical fall with a combined score of 86-27.
Fouse won 17-2 in a technical fall over Canon-McMillan's Chloe Ault for the 132-pound title in 1:36. Fouse provided three takedowns and 10 nearfall points in the first period to take a commanding 16-2 lead.
At 152, Snider earned a 5-1 decision over North Allegheny's Leyna Rumpler for gold. Snider led 2-1 after the second period and added an escape and takedown in the third.
Central Cambria's Lydia Knarr was pinned in 2:12 by Canon-McMillan's Nadia McGee for the 138 title. Bishop McCort's Lane Fordyce (120) and Yana Noronha (145) each finished in third place.
Bishop McCort finished in third place as a team with 78 points.
In the boys tournament, Bishop McCort sophomore Devon Magro dropped a 4-1 decision to Thomas Jefferson's Maddox Shaw at 139. Shaw recorded a takedown in the first period and added a reversal in the second.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior Grant Mathias (215) took fourth place. Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn (152) came in sixth place. Penn Cambria's Trent Hoover (145) and Mason Raymond (215) finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
