Three Bishop McCort Catholic seniors signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon in the lobby of the Osborne Street school.
Isabella Hunt will take her basketball talents to Mount St. Mary’s, a Division I program and member of the Northeast Conference. Hunt is a 5-foot-10 forward that has displayed a great deal of versatility throughout her career for Bishop McCort.
During the 2018-19 season, Hunt led the Crimson Crushers in scoring, reboundsand assists while helping lead Bishop McCort to a 15-7 record.
In her first two seasons, Hunt was a member of two District 6 championship teams and was a key force off the bench for the 2017 team that advanced to the PIAA championship game.
“She has all the intangibles, she just sees the floor so well,” veteran Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “She gave us 110% and she started to work on her shot where she can shoot the three from the outside, but a tremendous worker inside.
“She loves to rebound and she loves to play defense.
“Mount St. Mary’s is getting a steal when they got her.”
Hunt said the visit to the Emmitsburg campus helped lead to her decision.
“When I visited, the coaching staff was just super nice,” she said. “The whole campus, it just sounded like a perfect fit for me. I loved it there. I met the team, the team was great, the dorms, everything about it - it just felt right for me.”
Hunt continues a long line of successful players from Bishop McCort to play at the next level.
“It feels amazing,” said Hunt.
“I played with Haley Thomas as a freshman and she kind of showed me what it’s like to be a Division I athlete.
“She helped me with everything. My coaches helped me with everything and it’s just really nice to be part of that tradition.”
Lauren Dellett will continue her softball career for Division II Seton Hill.
Dellett is an ace pitcher for the Crimson Crushers and helped lead them to a 17-3 record and a berth in the District 6 Class AA championship game in 2019.
For Dellett, the fit at Seton Hill ultimately led to her decision.
“I found the right fit both academically and obviously with the softball program,” she said.
“I wanted to major in biology and Seton Hill has a really strong science program and I really, really like that about them. The softball program and the campus just kind of made me feel like at home and that’s how I knew it was the right fit for me.”
Bishop McCort coach Rick Conrad has no doubt his star pitcher will find success at the next level.
“Lauren’s a huge part of our success,” Conrad explained.
“She’s a hard worker and she’s going to excel in college like she did here, she’s an unbelievable player.”
Aidan Layton will also be heading to Seton Hill next season. Layton is a 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher for the Crimson Crushers baseball program.
He missed most of his junior season with an injury, but as a sophomore Layton proved to be one of the top pitchers in the area amassing 45 strikeouts in 311/3 innings pitched.
It came down to a comfort level that helped fuel his decision.
“When we visited there, the coaches, my family, and me instantly clicked,” Layton said.
“They talked me through it and showed me around and I fell in love with the campus, the weight room and the field.”
Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil had a feeling early on that Layton could continue on at the next level.
“He has all the tools,” Pfeil said. “He has the work ethic and he’s a great student and he’s going to one of the best Division II programs in the country.
“There’s no doubt he’s going to go there and make an immediate impact for them.”
The Bishop McCort baseball, softball and girls basketball programs all have high expectations this school year, and with these three players leading the way, the Crimson Crushers are confident.
“I’m looking for a state championship, nothing less,” Hunt said of her upcoming senior year. “That’s what I’ve been expecting since I was a freshman and we were really close and the feeling of losing that state championship, I’ll never forget it until I win it, so that’s what I’ll be aiming for this year.”
Layton is also thinking gold.
“I’m looking forward to go back to states and win a state championship for the school.
“It killed me not being out there on the field with the team, so I feel like the anticipation is really going to make up for it and we’re going to go out there and win.”
The Crimson Crushers softball program lost some key players, but with Dellett, Conrad feels like they have a chance in every game.
“She gives us a chance and she keeps us in every single game, it’s all a matter of what we come up with with our freshmen this year. If they buy into what we’re preaching, we’re going to have a half-decent team this year,” he said.
