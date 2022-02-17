The Bishop McCort Catholic and Forest Hills girls and Portage boys basketball teams were rewarded with No. 1 seeds when District 6 released its playoff brackets on Thursday.
In total, 24 area squads have advanced to the playoffs.
All games will start at 7 p.m. with the higher-seeded team hosting through the semifinals.
The Class 1A, 2A and 4A championship contests will be played at Mount Aloysius College, with 3A games to be contested at a site yet to be announced.
In Class 2A girls, the Crimson Crushers will host the winner of No. 8 seed Purchase Line or No. 9 West Branch on Thursday in a quarterfinal.
Fifth-seeded United travels to fourth-seeded Bellwood-Antis.
In Class 3A girls, seven-time defending District 6 champion Forest Hills will entertain either No. 8 Bald Eagle Area or No. 9 Penns Valley on Wednesday. On Tuesday, fifth-seeded Westmont Hilltop travels to fourth-seeded Juniata, and No. 3 Penn Cambria hosts No. 6 Richland.
No. 1 seed Portage, the defending 2021 district champion and PIAA semifinalist, will host No. 8 Claysburg-Kimmel in a Class 2A boys quarterfinal on Wednesday. Third-seeded United hosts sixth-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic.
In Class 1A boys, defending champion and No. 3 seed Bishop Carroll Catholic hosts No. 6 Ferndale on Friday. No. 4 Blacklick Valley entertains No. 5 Conemaugh Valley.
On Wednesday, the No. 2 seeded Richland boys await the winner of Monday’s game between No. 7 Bellwood-Antis and No. 10 Northern Cambria in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
Fifth-seeded Cambria Heights travels to fourth-seeded Mount Union.
In Class 4A boys, fifth-seeded Bedford travels to fourth-seeded Juniata on Monday. The winner will travel to No. 1 seed Central on Saturday, when No. 2 seed Penn Cambria will host either No. 3 Tyrone or No. 6 Huntingdon.
The No. 2 seeded Portage girls will host No. 7 seed Conemaugh Valley on Thursday in a Class 1A quarterfinal.
Sixth-seeded Bishop Carroll Catholic travels to third-seeded Blacklick Valley.
No. 2 seed Bedford will host No. 3 Central Cambria in a Class 4A girls semifinal on Friday.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
