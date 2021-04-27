Kaden Claar and Preston Rainey keyed the Portage Area High School boys basketball team’s historic District 6 title run, while Tyler Poznanski helped Conemaugh Township Area claim a District 5 crown.
All three players were part of their programs' respective PIAA Class 2A playoff marches.
Claar, Rainey and Poznanski also shared their status as area members of the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Team in Class 2A.
Claar and Poznanski each earned spots on the second team, while Rainey was a third-team selection on the all-state squad announced on Tuesday.
“It speaks volumes about the work they put in individually, and that led to team success,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said of Claar and Rainey leading the 21-3 Mustangs to the boys program’s first District 6 title.
“Team success often leads back to individual accolades. I think both of those guys worked hard and are deserving.”
A 6-foot junior guard, Claar has 927 career points after collecting 319 points this past season on a Mustangs squad that reached the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round. Despite missing four games with an ankle injury, Claar averaged 15.9 points a game and had a team-best 26 3-point field goals.
During crunch time, Claar averaged 20.6 points a game in five playoff contests.
“Kaden is not afraid of the big moments,” Kargo said. “That became obvious when we played against these big-time schools. When you get to that level, you’ve got to find ways to win games. He was very confident and it carried over into the games and it helped us a lot in some tough situations.”
The Mustangs were one game away from reaching the state title contest, but fell on the road against undefeated and eventual PIAA champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
A 6-1 senior guard, Rainey concluded his Mustangs career with 1,380 points, including 369 as a senior. He scored in double digits in 23 of 24 games. Rainey also took 22 charges.
“Preston has been an emotional leader for us for the past couple of years,” Kargo said. “He’s a fiery player. He’s always been a great scorer. This year, he scored the basketball. When Kaden was out injured, he scored even more.
“Preston worked hard on the defensive end each year. He was probably most proud of the number of charges he had taken. He was among the leaders in the state in taking charges.”
Conemaugh Township went 14-6 and captured the District 5 Class 2A championship.
Poznanski averaged 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals a game as a 5-11 senior guard. His career totals include 1,316 points (14 points a game) and 367 rebounds.
Poznanski had five double-doubles and topped 31 or more points twice during his senior season.
“Tyler was just a quiet competitor,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “He just quietly went about his business and did what he did. Then at the end of the night, you look at the box score and he scored 25 or 28 points. You wondered where it came from. He just did it effortlessly.”
The Indians twice had COVID-19 related interruptions in the past season, making the district title, state playoff appearance and an individual all-state selection even sweeter.
“With every game, you didn’t know if you were going to have the next game or not with the whole pandemic looming,” Lesko said. “This team seemed to jell around that and they also played for each other. Tyler was a part of that. His role on the team was to be a scorer, and he made team plays as well. The pieces fit together for us. Even the games we lost, five of our six losses were to district champions.”
The Class 2A first-team included: Player of the Year Jake DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Dante Spadafora, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart; Quadir Miller, Constitution; Camden Hurst, Lancaster Mennonite; Jackson Huang, Winchester Thurston; and Symir Priester, Sankofa Freedom.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Mike Rodriguez was Class 2A boys Coach of the Year. Rodriguez formerly was head coach of the Windber High School boys program and an assistant at Forest Hills High School.
