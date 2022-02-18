The Berlin Brothersvalley (1A) and Windber (2A) girls and Conemaugh Township (2A) boys secured No. 1 seeds in the upcoming District 5 basketball playoffs.
Higher-seeded teams will host playoff games at 7 p.m. through the semifinals. The 1A and 2A championship games will place at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center. The tournament begins Tuesday.
In Class 1A girls, No. 4 seed Shade hosts No. 5 seed Southern Fulton, and third-seeded Rockwood entertains sixth-seeded Forbes Road on Tuesday. Berlin will host the winner of the Shade/Southern Fulton contest on Thursday, and No. 2 seed and defending champ Shanksville-Stonycreek awaits the victor of the Rockwood/Forbes Road game.
In Class 2A, the defending district champion Windber girls await the winner of Tuesday’s No. 5 McConnellsburg at No. 4 Conemaugh Township game on Thursday. Sixth-seeded North Star travels to third-seeded Northern Bedford County on Tuesday, with the winner to travel to second-seeded Tussey Mountain on Thursday.
The defending district champion Conemaugh Township boys will host the winner of Wednesday’s No. 5 Northern Bedford County at No. 4 Everett contest on Friday in 2A.
No. 2 seed Windber awaits the winner of third-seeded McConnellsburg or sixth-seeded Tussey Mountain on Friday.
In Class 1A boys, No. 4 seed Shanksville-Stonycreek hosts No. 5 seed Salisbury-Elk Lick, and sixth-seeded Turkeyfoot Valley travels to third-seeded Fannett-Metal on Wednesday. No. 1 seed Southern Fulton awaits either Shanksville-Stonycreek or Salisbury-Elk Lick on Friday. No. 2 seed Berlin Brothersvalley will host Fannett-Metal or Turkeyfoot Valley on Friday.
In Class 3A boys, No. 1 seed Chestnut Ridge will host No. 2 seed North Star on Wednesday in a District 5-8-9 subregional playoff game.
No. 2 seed Chestnut Ridge will travel to No. 1 seed Everett in a Class 3A girls subregional contest on Wednesday.
