LORETTO – A little less than 3 minutes into the second half of St. Francis University’s Northeast Conference men’s basketball game against visiting Wagner, Tyler Stewart rebounded a missed Seahawk shot but had the ball stripped and was called for a frustration foul.
After a few seconds figuring out what just had happened, Red Flash forward Myles Thompson stared intently under the basket and began to clap authoritatively.
And, just like that, everything seemed to change.
“When I saw him yelling and screaming and hyping everybody up, I just felt like, at that point, everyone was on track,” Red Flash all-conference guard Keith Braxton said. “That was a jumpstart to turn the game around.”
Down by 10 in the closing seconds of the first half, the Flash flipped an emotional switch and turned out the lights on the Seahawks after the intermission, rolling to a 80-62 victory on Thursday night at DeGol Arena.
Braxton collected 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals as St. Francis won for the seventh time in eight games, improved to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the NEC. Isaiah Blackmon added 13 points and dished out five assists, while Stewart and Thompson pitched in with 12 points apiece.
“It was certainly a tale of two halves,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “In the second half, these guys just started to make basketball plays. Offensively, these guys did what they were supposed to do. But, I think more importantly, we sat down and we guarded.”
It also was the seventh time in eight games St. Francis has held the opposition under 70 points. Wagner shot just 23.3 percent from the floor in the second half. After having five turnovers the entire first half, the Seahawks made six in the first 4-plus minutes of the second.
“That all goes to Coach T,” Thompson said, referring to former Flash standout and current assistant coach Eric Taylor. “He gives us no slack in practice. He comes at us hard every day to play.”
Thompson’s emergence has been a big part of the Red Flash’s improving defense and steadily better play as the season has crept toward the midway mark.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound sophomore is averaging 12.7 points through three conference games and is on a five-game run of reaching double figures, complementing the senior perimeter tandem of Braxton and Blackmon.
Against Wagner, he was a plus-19 in 24 minutes of action, behind only Randall Gaskins, who was plus-23.
All 12 of his points came in the second half, when St. Francis outscored Wagner 50-24.
“I feel very comfortable with the team right now,” Thompson said. “I play my role every game. I don’t do things I don’t usually (try to) do.”
For the season, Thompson is second on the team with a plus-68 rating. St. Francis is minus-15 when he isn’t on the floor.
That supports Krimmel’s contention that Thompson’s contributions to the Flash’s success go beyond points and rebounds.
“When we recruited Myles Thompson, one of the things that I fell in love with this kid was that at 8 o’clock in the morning or 10 o’clock at night, that’s what he did. The clapping. He could have scored 30 points, or he could have had three points,” Krimmel said.
“But that energy was what I fell in love with. He played the game with such a passion.
“As a sophomore, he’s really grown up.
“As a freshman, everyone hangs their hat on their ability to make jump shots. He’s learning that he impact the game in a lot of other ways.”
Getting out in transition, St. Francis opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take the lead. After jockeying with Wagner for a couple of minutes, went on a 9-0 spurt.
The Red Flash led by as many as 18.
St. Francis trailed 38-30 at the half, falling behind by 10 before Stewart converted a 10-foot fall-away jumper off Braxton’s inbound pass just before the buzzer.
The Red Flash might have been fortunate to be down just by eight: They were outscored 18-2 in the paint, and they shot 31.4 percent from the field.
The Red Flash struggled to shoot the ball right from the start, missing 11 of their first 12 field goals attempts before Bryce Laskey and Braxton connected on back-to-back makes from behind the arc about 7 minutes in.
“When this team shares the basketball and plays hard, the second half is the result,” Krimmel said. “They have ‘it.’ Now the challenge is to do ‘it’ consistently.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.