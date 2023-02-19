EBENSBURG, Pa. – With Saturday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls’ basketball championship game tied 20-all early in the third quarter, Westmont Hilltop sophomore forward Christiana Gordon scored seven straight points to spark a 9-0 run that gave her squad a lead that stood up the rest of the way and propelled the Hilltoppers to their first conference title since 2014 with a 39-30 victory over Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria High School.
Gordon finished with a game-high 19 points for Westmont Hilltop (23-1), which also extended its winning streak to 18 in a row and captured the LHAC girls' basketball crown for the seventh time in school history.
The Hilltoppers also put forth a tenacious defensive effort that limited the Lions (20-3) to just four field goals in the second half.
“Our defense is what we pride ourselves on,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. “Even when we don’t put the ball in the hoop or start turning it over, our defense is what keeps us in basketball games.”
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge with 15 points, but the Hilltoppers kept the Pitt-Johnstown recruit in check for most of the second half. Eisenhuth credited the defensive play of senior forward Ella Brawley.
“Ella made her work for everything she got both offensively and defensively," Eisenhuth said. "And the other girls were able to help and collapse when she got the ball to make it tough as possible for her because she’s a great player.”
Gordon buried a pair of 3-pointers and scored the first eight points of the game for the Hilltoppers to open up an 8-2 lead, but that hot start for Gordon and her team was in jeopardy later in the period.
Gordon picked up her third foul at the 1:45 mark to send her to the bench, and the Lions subsequently pulled within two on a Bosch baseline shot to close out the quarter.
The Hilltoppers were able to keep their offense afloat in Gordon’s absence thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from junior guard Beth Buettner that opened up an 18-10 advantage.
After a 3-pointer by Ashlie Weaver and a Bosch layup cut the Chestnut Ridge deficit to three, Westmont Hilltop’s Morgan Faight answered with a driving bucket before Caylie Conlon banked in a 3 at the buzzer to make it 20-18 at the break.
Bosch’s baseline shot tied it in the opening seconds of the third, but then the Hilltoppers proceeded to hold Chestnut Ridge scoreless for nearly five minutes. Gordon came back to make her presence felt with a 3-pointer and two driving layups before Zoey Lynch’s layup capped off the run that put the Hilltoppers up 29-20 at the 3:43 mark.
“I know my team needs me out there,” Gordon said. “But when I was on the bench in foul trouble, they just kept hustling and scoring and doing everything.
“We worked so hard on defense, and our offense was able to flow off of that.”
Gordon was able to stay out of foul trouble the rest of the game, earning praise from Eisenhuth.
“I was so proud of her,” Eisenhuth said. “She could have let that get into her head, but she played smart defense, kept her composure, and obviously played a huge part on our offensive end.”
A Gordon layup gave Westmont Hilltop a 31-23 edge heading into the fourth quarter, and after Bosch pulled the Lions within 6, Carissa Krall answered for the Hilltoppers by taking a long outlet pass and laying it in to make it 35-27 with 3:13 to play.
Both defenses were stingy down the stretch, as there were no more field goals until the waning seconds. Buettner and Kendal Shingler each hit a pair of free throws to establish a double-digit lead for Westmont Hilltop in the final minute and put the contest out of reach.
“It’s all about execution,” Chestnut Ridge coach Mark Dillow said. “We would end up going down and freelancing instead of trusting our offense, and came up empty.
“We had to play a clean game and couldn’t afford to turn it over and take bad shots.”
The Hilltoppers head to the District 6 Class 3A playoffs as the top seed.
“We accomplished something great here today, and we’re going to celebrate it today, but on Monday we’re right back to work at square one to start a new season,” Eisenhuth said. “We have bigger goals down the road to work for.”
