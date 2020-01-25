Johnstown Tomahawks logo

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Three goals in the third period helped the Johnstown Tomahawks overcome a one-goal deficit to defeat the New Jersey Titans 5-3 on Saturday at Middletown Ice World Arena. 

Ryan Poorman tallied his first two goals of the season for the Tomahawks (25-12-4 with 54 points). Bennett Stockdale piled up three assists. 

Matthew Doyle’s second goal of the season evened the game at 3-all for Johnstown. Coming off a feed from Stockdale, Carson Gallagher’s power-play tally proved to be the eventual game-winning goal with 13:08 left. 

Poorman’s second goal on a power-play feed from Stockdale gave Johnstown a valuable insurance goal.

Pavel Kharin’s goal in the first gave Johnstown a 1-0 lead. Andrew Murphy and Brendan Blair assisted on the goal. 

Poorman’s first goal gave the Tomahawks a 2-0 advantage in the second. New Jersey poured in three straight goals to lead 3-2 after 40 minutes.  

Johnstown’s Alex Tracy earned the victory in goal by compiling 35 saves. New Jersey finished with a 38-37 edge in shots on goal. 

The Titans (29-7-1 with 59 points) still lead the NAHL East Division by five points over the Tomahawks. 

