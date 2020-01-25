MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Three goals in the third period helped the Johnstown Tomahawks overcome a one-goal deficit to defeat the New Jersey Titans 5-3 on Saturday at Middletown Ice World Arena.
Ryan Poorman tallied his first two goals of the season for the Tomahawks (25-12-4 with 54 points). Bennett Stockdale piled up three assists.
Matthew Doyle’s second goal of the season evened the game at 3-all for Johnstown. Coming off a feed from Stockdale, Carson Gallagher’s power-play tally proved to be the eventual game-winning goal with 13:08 left.
Poorman’s second goal on a power-play feed from Stockdale gave Johnstown a valuable insurance goal.
Pavel Kharin’s goal in the first gave Johnstown a 1-0 lead. Andrew Murphy and Brendan Blair assisted on the goal.
Poorman’s first goal gave the Tomahawks a 2-0 advantage in the second. New Jersey poured in three straight goals to lead 3-2 after 40 minutes.
Johnstown’s Alex Tracy earned the victory in goal by compiling 35 saves. New Jersey finished with a 38-37 edge in shots on goal.
The Titans (29-7-1 with 59 points) still lead the NAHL East Division by five points over the Tomahawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.