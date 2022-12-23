John Shuster, Cody Kimmel

Windber running back John Shuster, left, is corralled by Berlin linebacker Cody Kimmel during a WestPAC game in Windber, PA., Sept.23, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Tribune-Democrat Player of Year

2022-Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria, QB-LB

2021-Kellan Stahl, Richland, QB-LB

2020-Mercury Swaim, Bedford, QB-DE

2019-Caleb Burke, Richland, WR-DB

2018-Brady Fyfe, Shade, QB

2017-Jackson Daugherty, Ligonier Valley, WR, QB, DB

2016-Collin Smith, Ligonier Valley, QB, S

1992-Tim Baumgardner, Forest Hills, SB, DB

Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year

2022-John Shuster, Windber, RB

2021-Damon Crawley, Forest Hills, RB-QB

2020-Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, QB

2019-Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, RB

2018-Aaron Tutino, Ligonier Valley, WR

2017-Jon Long, Forest Hills, WR

2016-Exree Loe, Greater Johnstown, WR

2015-Braden Fochtman, Berlin Brothersvalley, RB

2014-Braden Fochtman, Berlin Brothersvalley, RB, and, Caleb Kephart, Portage, RB

2013-Matt Shaffer, Richland, QB

2012-Tanner Solarczyk, Richland, RB

2011-Colin Bryan, Windber, RB

2010-Nick Dudukovich, Forest Hills, RB

2009-Josh Seidel, Bishop McCort, RB

2008-Zak Newton, Penn Cambria, RB-QB

2007-Antwuan Reed, Greater Johnstown, RB

2006-Matt Holsberger, Penn Cambria, RB

2005-Paul Forcellini, Bishop Carroll, RB

2004-LaRod Stephens, Greater Johnstown, RB, and, Eric D'Carrion, Berlin Brothersvalley, RB

2003-LaRod Stephens, Greater Johnstown, RB

2002-Nate Crookshank, Bishop Carroll, QB

2001-Chad Schilling, Bishop Carroll, RB

2000-Jeff Slatcoff, Windber Area, QB

1999-Nick Rizzo, Windber, QB

1998-Justin Beyer, Forest Hills, RB

1997-Aaron Peterman, Westmont Hilltop, WR/QB

1996-Dave Secriskey, Portage Area, RB

1995-Randy McKavish, Central Cambria, QB

1994-Justin Myers, Forest Hills, QB

1993-Artrell Hawkins, Bishop McCort, RB, and, Bill Benbow, Bedford Area, RB

Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year

2022-Cody Kimmel, Berlin Brothersvalley, LB

2021-Mercury Swaim, Bedford, LB

2020-Connor Rager, Richland, NG

2019-Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, DE

2018-Collin Instone, Richland, DL

2017 - Noah Dillow, Chestnut Ridge, LB

2016 - Elijah Parrish, Ligonier Valley, LB

2015 - Dante Paul, Berlin Brothersvalley, DE, and, Elijah Parrish, Ligonier Valley, LB

2014 - Bryce Mostoller, Somerset, DE

2013 - Levi Albright, North Star, LB

2012 - Alex Atkins, Northern Cambria, LB

2011 - Alkwan Williams, Greater Johnstown, LB

2010 - Josh Chumrik, Bishop Carroll, DE

2009 - Brett Byers, Conemaugh Township, LB

2008 - Matt Beckman, Ligonier Valley, LB

2007 - Mitch Blackwell, Central Cambria, DL

2006 - Scott Lewis, Bishop McCort, LB

2005 - Josh Kotula, Windber, LB

2004 - Mike Young, Bedford, LB

2003 - Todd Koenig, Bishop Carroll, DB

2002 - Philip DeMarco, Windber Area, DL

2001 - Anthony Rizzo, Bishop McCort, DT

2000 - Mike Persio, Central Cambria, DB

1999 - Bill Rose, Richland, DB

1998 - Ryan Robertson, United, DL

1997 - Josh Baker, Bedford Area, DL

1996 - Jon Petrunak, Forest Hills, LB

1995 - Nate Beam, Ferndale Area, LB

1994 - Dan Caro, Bedford Area, LB

1993 - Kris Kuzminsky, Laurel Valley, LB

Tribune-Democrat Coach of the Year

2022-Sam Shutty, Northern Cambria

2021-Brandon Bailey, Richland and Matt Grohal, Windber

2020-Kevin Steele, Bedford

2019-Brandon Bailey, Richland

2018-Brandon Bailey, Richland, and Don Fyfe, Shade

2017-Don Bailey, Forest Hills

2016-Roger Beitel, Ligonier Valley and Tony Penna, Greater Johnstown

2015-Doug Paul, Berlin Brothersvalley

2014-Bob Landis, Somerset

2013-Bob Landis, Somerset

2012-Brandon Bailey, Richland

2011-Brandon Bailey, Richland

2010-Don Bailey, Forest Hills and Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll

2009-Ken Salem, Bishop McCort

2008-Phil DeMarco, Windber

2007-Gary Gouse, Portage

2006-Ken Salem, Bishop McCort and Andy Stahl, Meyersdale

2005-Don Bailey, Forest Hills

2004-Doug Paul, Berlin Brothersvalley

2003-Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll

2002-Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll

2001-Ken Salem, Bishop McCort

2000-Phil DeMarco, Windber Area

1999-Craig Sponsky, Bishop Carroll

1998-Chris Matava, United

1997-Ernie Fetzer, Westmont Hilltop

1996-Frank Krevetski, United

1995-Ken Bussard, Central Cambria, and Kevin Marabito, Ferndale Area

1994-Don Bailey, Forest Hills

1993-Don Bailey, Forest Hills, and Jerry Page, Laurel Valley

1992-John Jacoby, Conemaugh Valley

