Can video games provide an educational experience for students ages 13-18? The Esport Company believes the answer is yes.
The Johnstown-based business plans to show how that is possible with an emphasis on non-gaming opportunities in esports in the coming weeks.
The Esport Company will hold its summer camp at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson from July 12-14. The camp will be a three-day commuter experience spanning from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and will offer campers far more than just instructions for gaming.
Gamers at the camp will receive guidance from The Esport Company’s amateur league talent in featured games such as “Rocket League,” “Overwatch,” “League of Legends,” “Fortnite,” “Valorant,” and “Rainbow Six Siege.”
While the games can be intense when played at the highest levels, The Esport Company founder/owner Seth Mason says the mood will be relaxed during the camp.
“It’s going to be entry-level,” Mason said. “All of the classes will be hands-on, but it will all be entry-level. We want to make sure that the students understand how easy it is to get involved and learn some of these different skills.”
The Esport Company is hoping that the draw for students who have interests adjacent to gaming, but may not possess the greatest game-time abilities at the keyboard or on the sticks, will be courses offered in the following areas: Graphic design, video editing, production, YouTube and content creation, merchandise design and branding, entrepreneurship, marketing, digital production and music creation, photography and videography, web design and ecommerce, history of esports, shoutcasting/broadcasting, esports management, IT and human resources.
All of those elements have aided the growth of esports, Mason said.
“It’s all about building the infrastructure for the industry,” Mason said. “What we’re trying to do is showcase the opportunities in the industry and what had made the esports industry boom.
“These are some of the skills that we want to showcase to the students that these are opportunities to get involved with, all while working around something they love to do.”
After two days of instruction, the third day will give students the chance to experience a live esports event – featuring teams from the The Esport Company’s amateur league – in a live setting.
The gaming action will be broadcast on mediums such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
But the campers won’t be spectators. They will be a part of the production behind the scenes as the event unfolds, applying what they learned during the classroom sessions.
In other words, game time will become showtime.
“It doesn’t matter what experience you have,” Kyle Arnold, the director of marketing at The Esport Company said. “Anyone can come into these classes and learn. For example, in the marketing side of things, we’re going to be teaching how to develop and run different marketing campaigns to reach your target audience.
"So it’ll be basic classes teaching students how to advertise for upcoming events or tournaments. How to constrict surveys to get feedback. How to run giveaways to attract specific audience.”
Arnold noted that the students in different areas will then coordinate to generate complete campaigns, which he points out is common in most major ventures.
“I like to compare it to any other major sporting event or league,” Arnold said. “So like the NFL, for example. Obviously you have your players and everything like that, but typically the people that are behind the scenes doing all of the work outnumber those players.
"That’s what The Esport Company is about – shedding light on not only the players that are in the actual league, but everything that goes on behind it.”
Hosting the camp at Mount Aloysius allows for classroom settings along with giving campers the chance to use the dedicated esports room on campus, he said.
“Due to COVID-19, we haven’t been able to use it a whole lot this year,” said Sarah Klawinski, the school’s director of student activities. “So we’re really excited to have that get some use. It’s also just a great thing for local students to get to be on a college campus and see what it’s like and get those experiences at a younger age.”
Arnold noted that if all goes well with the camp, more instruction for gaming hopefuls could come in the form of after-school programs.
Per The Esport Company’s website, early-bird registration pricing for the camp is $150 and is capped at the first 50 registrants. The general pricing afterward is $200 per student with a max of 250 students. For more information, visit theesportcompany.com/summercamp.
Mason said that the early response for the camp has been solid.
“It’s pretty decent,” Mason said. “We’ve been marketing it for a couple of weeks now. So we’re pretty happy with the response so far.”
Ultimately, the camp is about showing the possibilities across the board in a growing activity with an increasing demand for game-based labor.
“It’s all about understanding what the opportunities are pertaining to the industry,” Mason said. “It not all about playing video games, which is the big thing when someone says anything. They always think that that it’s just sitting there, wasting time, playing games in your mom’s basement.”
