SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Pearland, Texas tallied six runs in the top of the fifth inning to defeat Hollidayburg 8-3 in the opener for both teams in the Little League World Series on Thursday night at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
Tied at 2-all, Jacob Zurek’s RBI single broke the deadlock in the fifth. Jackson Wolfe drove in two runs with a single. Landon Karel followed with a two-run double, and scored on a wild pitch.
Braden Hatch and Beau Rabel each supplied RBI singles in the bottom of the first to give Hollidaysburg a 2-0 lead.
Rabel finished 3-for-3. Caleb Detrick, Tyler McGough and Nate Phillips each scored. Losing pitcher Aspen Anderson allowed six earned runs over 1 1/3 innings of relief. Chase Link struck out three batters over 1 2/3 innings. Starter Brody Dull permitted two runs over three frames.
Texas replied with two runs in the third.
Zurek contributed two hits, including a double. Karel produced a two-bagger. Kaiden Shelton fanned three batters and allowed one unearned run over the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the victory.
Hollidaysburg will play Middleboro, Massachusetts in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
