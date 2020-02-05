Forest Hills’ appearance in the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships had coach Jake Strayer rummaging through his closet.
The Rangers’ first trip to Hershey in 10 years, combined with fellow Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference members Chestnut Ridge and Westmont Hilltop, had others digging into the history books.
When the three teams head to the Giant Center on Thursday, it will mark the first time a trio of squads from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area have competed there since the event began in 1999. In 2009, District 5 champion Bedford beat District 6 runner-up Forest Hills in a preliminary round match to reach Hershey, so only the Bisons joined the Hilltoppers in Hershey.
“The kids are super excited,” said Strayer, whose team beat Westmont for the District 6-AA title last weekend. “It’s just an exciting time. We haven’t been there since 2010. I actually wore that shirt to practice the other day. I dug it out. I said, ‘This is the last time we’ve been there.’ That’s been our goal this year. Everybody’s pretty excited that we get to make a trip down.”
That includes Westmont coach Matt Beaujon and Chestnut Ridge’s Josh Deputy.
“I think it’s great for the area,” Deputy said of having three LHAC squads qualify. “The past couple of years the Laurel Highlands has been down a little bit, but it’s starting to climb back up. If our conference is good, if our county is good, it makes us better.
“There’s nothing more that we want than for some of these local teams to be at the top so that it keeps us motivated and keeps our kids motivated.”
The LHAC only has 11 wrestling schools, with all but Johnstown competing in the small-school division. Advancing a third of its eligible teams to the state tournament is an impressive feat.
“I was thinking about that,” Westmont Hilltop coach Matt Beaujon said. “We got third in the conference, but we’re one of the last 16 teams in the state. I’m sure it’s been done before, but I think it speaks to how tough the conference is. We’re going to be battled-tested. We should be ready to roll.”
Here’s a look at the duals for local teams on Thursday:
No. 10 Westmont Hilltop (13-3) vs. No. 9 Hamburg (14-0), 2 p.m on Mat 1
The Hilltoppers will be making their third consecutive appearance in the event. They finished second in District 6, falling to Forest Hills in the championship, and had to beat General McLane on Monday night to advance to Hershey.
“It’s nice because the majority of the team has been down there the last three years,” Beaujon said. “We didn’t come in the front door, but we found a way to get it done. There are still 16 teams, and we’re still alive.”
The District 3 champion Hawks have 12 wrestlers with double-digit win totals, including four with 20-plus wins on the season.
“They’re undefeated, and they’re undefeated for a reason,” Beaujon said. “They’ve got wrestlers all through their lineup. When you get down to the Giant Center, that’s the type of lineup you see throughout the bracket.”
The Hawks are led by Dalton Gimbor (ranked fifth at 138), Baily Gimbor (10th at 145), Parker Davidson (12th at 113), Kyle Vernon (13th at 132), Brent Mason (16th at 170), Nick James (19th at 195)
“We’ve seen teams that are similarly structured,” Beaujon said. “We know that we have to go and do the job on the mat.”
Hilltoppers in the state rankings include Hudson Holbay (seventh at 152), Noah Korenoski 14th at 145), Tanner Dluhos (15th at 195) and Max Yonko (13th at 285).
The winner likely will face Chestnut Ridge in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
No. 5 Chestnut Ridge (14-1) vs. No. 12 Burgettstown (14-2), 2 p.m. on Mat 2
This marks the eighth consecutive year that Chestnut Ridge has reached the team championships, but that doesn’t make it any less thrilling for the Lions.
“It’s the same as it’s been,” Deputy said. “The kids are excited. The administration’s excited. The community’s excited. And I think the boys are ready. Physically, we were a little dinged up after the Thomas tournament. We got those injuries addressed, and mentally, we’re ready. We’ll lay it on the line and see what happens.”
Burgettstown will be making its first appearance in the event.
In the District 7 championship, the Devils lost 63-9 to Burrell, which District 5 champ Chestnut Ridge beat 46-19 in the Ultimate Duals and easily outdistanced in the team race at the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament.
“Our boys aren’t year-round wrestlers, but they still go down there and expect to win, because they know that they’ve competed with the best and seen the best,” said Deputy, who served as an assistant coach for the past six years before taking over for Greg Lazor as head coach this season. “They know what it takes.”
Burgettstown has 10 wrestlers with double-digit win totals, including Riley Kemper (third at 285), Shane Kemper (17th at 152), Shane Ilgenfritz (20th at 106) and Joey Sentipal (21 at 120).
Chestnut Ridge’s loaded lineup includes 15 wrestlers with at least 10 victories and seven ranked by PA Power: Kai Burkett (fourth at 113), Calan Bollman (sixth at 106), Nathan Holderbaum (12th at 120), Ross Dull (12th at 126), Gryphon Callihan (19th at 145), Daniel Moore (195th at 160) and Duane Knisely (fifth at 220).
“They believe they can win,” Deputy said. “As a coach, I believe they can win. That’s the confidence we’re going down there with. State championship first and, if something happens, we’ll take the next-best thing, but right now it’s state championship or bust.”
The Lions own victories over a quarter of the teams in the bracket. In addition to conference wins against Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop, they beat Brookville and Burrell at the Ultimate Duals. Chestnut Ridge’s lone loss was to No. 1 Reynolds, and one more victory by the Lions would have lifted them over the Raiders.
“They are still are talking about (the 35-29 loss to Reynolds),” Deputy said of his wrestlers. “There are several of them saying, ‘Man, if I’d have done this … If I’d have done that.’ There’s nothing more than they’d want than another shot at that.”
No. 8 Forest Hills (12-1) vs. Faith Christian Academy (12-6), 4 p.m. on Mat 3
It’s been more than a decade since the Rangers won a dual in Hershey, but that’s still a better track record than Faith Christian Academy. Including last year’s 47-18 loss to Westmont Hilltop in the opening round, the Lions have not won in two previous appearances. In fact, no District 1 team has ever won a dual in Class AA.
This Faith Christian Academy team might be the strongest ever to represent the district in Hershey, as evidenced by a 44-35 loss to No. 3 Saucon Valley on Jan. 3.
“Everybody’s a solid team down there,” Strayer said. “You can’t overlook anybody. They look like they have a solid lineup. That should be a close, good match.”
The Lions have 12 wrestlers with at least 10 victories this season, including six with 20 or more. Those ranked by PA Power include Eric Alderfer (ninth at 120), Max Schultz (14th at 152), Leo Muzika (19th at 195), Andy Muzika (23rd at 145) and Isiah Vizcarrondo (25th at 132).
In addition to duals with Chestnut Ridge and Westmont Hilltop, Forest Hills has wrestled at the King of the Mountain and POWERade tournaments.
“I’m a big believer in getting those hard tournaments and matches in,” Strayer said. “It prepares you for this time of year. If you’re not going out and seeking the best competition, I feel like you’re not pushing yourself as much as you can. … The kids know that they’ve wrestled some tough guys already, so they’re not as nervous going ahead.”
State-ranked wrestlers for Forest Hills are: Jackson Arrington (2nd at 120), Erik Gibson (3rd at 145), Ryan Weyandt (14th at 160), Noah Teeter (15th at 126) and Easton Toth (23rd at 113).
