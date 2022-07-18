LOS ANGELES - Former Johnstown Mill Rats infielder Trey Lipscomb was drafted by the Washington Nationals during Day 2 of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Lipscomb, a senior at the University of Tennessee, was taken with the fourth pick of the third round (84th overall). He was ranked as No. 136 in the draft's top prospect list, according to MLB Pipeline.
A native of Frederick, Maryland, Lipscomb served as a key piece of the Mill Rats late-season playoft push in 2021, after the team finished the first halt of the year with a mere 7-23 record.
Lipscomb joined the Mill Rats on July 1 after the Volunteers were eliminated from the NCAA Division I College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Johnstown then posted a 17-11 mark in the second half, finishing just one game shy of a playoff berth in the franchise's inaugural season.
In 21 games with Johnstown, Lipscomb batted at a .356 clip, going 32-for-90 at the plate, while finishing tied for third on the team with 31 RBIs. He slugged three home runs, a triple, four doubles and scored 26 runs, all while striking out just five times. Lipscomb also swiped 13 bases.
At Tennessee in 2022, Lipscomb led the Volunteers in hits (86), home runs (21). RBIs (80) and total bases (172), while being tied for the team lead in runs scored (67) during his senior campaign. Lipscomb topped the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and ranked fifth nationally in RBIs.
Lipscomb was the first Tennessee player since Cody Hawn in 2009 to hit 20 or more home runs in a season, as he earned a first-team NCBWA All-American selection. The primary third baseman was named to the 2022 SEC first team.
This is the first player in Mill Rats history to be drafted into the MLB, as the team finishes their second season in Johnstown.
