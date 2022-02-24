Ten basketball games involving area teams in the District 5 and 6 playoffs were postponed until Saturday due to forecasts of sleet and freezing rain sweeping through the region.
Three District 5 contests, Shade at Berlin Brothersvalley and Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek in Class 1A girls and McConnellsburg at Windber in Class 2A girls, were each moved to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Four District 5 boys basketball games remained on schedule for 7 p.m. Friday. In Class 1A, Shanksville-Stonycreek travels to Southern Fulton and Berlin Brothersvalley hosts Fannett-Metal. Windber entertains McConnellsburg and Conemaugh Township hosts Northern Bedford County in Class 2A.
All of District 6's playoff games on Friday were moved to Saturday or Monday.
In Class 1A girls, those quarterfinals involving local teams will now have Conemaugh Valley at Portage and Bishop Carroll at Blacklick Valley, both at 1 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Mennonite travels to Williamsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Bishop Guilfoyle at Glendale contest was moved to Monday.
Bishop McCort hosts Purchase Line and United makes the trek to Bellwood-Antis. Both Class 2A girls quarterfinals start at 1 p.m. Saturday. The quarterfinals are Juniata Valley at Homer-Center and Southern Huntingdon at Penns Manor, both at 1 p.m.
The Central Cambria at Bedford Class 4A girls semifinal will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tyrone hosts Central at 7 p.m.
In the Class 1A boys first round, Bishop Carroll hosts Ferndale and Conemaugh Valley travels to Blacklick Valley. Both contests begin at 4 p.m.
The rest of Saturday's schedule includes Westmont Hilltop at Forest Hills at 1 p.m. in a Class 3A girls semifinal. Penn Cambria travels to River Valley at 4 p.m.
Richland hosts Penns Valley and Cambria Heights makes the trek to Bishop Guilfoyle in 4 p.m. Class 3A boys semifinals.
In the Class 4A boys semifinals, Penn Cambria entertains Tyrone and Bedford travels to Central. Both contests start at 1 p.m.
In Class 2A boys semifinals, West Shamokin travels to Portage in a rematch of 2021's title game and Penns Manor hosts United. Both games start at 4 p.m.
A doubleheader will take place at Chestnut Ridge, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. In a District 5-8 Class 3A subregional title game, the Lions host Westinghouse at 1 p.m. Perry Traditional Academy travels to Chestnut Ridge for a District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional semifinal at 3 p.m.
