JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thomas Vitale, of East Stroudsburg, spent a lot of time behind the wheel Saturday to show off his driving skills on “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” during Saturday’s TEC Con at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Vitale took second in the event’s “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” tournament, one of four open contests during the day hosted by The Esport Company to celebrate electronic competition along with the opportunities and camaraderie created by esports and gaming.
Even with the 3 a.m. departure from Monroe County, Vitale admitted to getting some last-minute sharpness behind the virtual wheel of the popular Nintendo Switch title.
“I took the time (Friday) night to practice for the tourney because I was like, ‘I bet there’s going to be somebody or a couple of people here that are going to be pretty competitive,’ Vitale said.
Vitale’s hopes were to “finish in the top 12,” placing second among a field ranging in all ages and skill levels left him feeling “pretty stoked,” while also impressed with the competition.
“Everybody here was really good,” Vitale said.
Stumbling upon TEC Con in a city that Vitale admitted to having never been to before was made possible by social-media advertising.
“I’ve been looking for ‘Mario Kart’ tourneys from all over the east coast,” Vitale said. “I’ve done a couple in Seattle, California and Las Vegas. I was on Instagram one day, and there was a sponsored ad from (The Esport Company), and I saw it and was like, ‘What? This is sick. An east-coast tournament.’ It said ‘Johnstown,’ I didn’t know where Johnstown is. I looked it up and saw it was a four-hour drive, and said, ‘You know what? This is better than taking a four-hour flight to the west coast.’”
Vitale, who streams on Twitch under the username ToKy, said that he has close to 4,000 hours put into “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” While he normally mains the character Toad, recent downloadable content (DLC) to the game made available by Nintendo forced a change to his strategy.
“The meta changed with the new wave of DLC, so I changed to Kamek,” Vitale said. “Still in the pipe frame, but Kamek was today because he’s a little heavier and he has a higher speed stat.
“I still love Toad to death.”
‘A great place to recruit’
While Vitale competed on Saturday, coaches from esports programs at St. Francis University, Mount Aloyisus College, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and Waynesburg University were on hand to scout and share information about their programs to high school esports athletes looking to continue their careers collegiately.
TEC Con featured a high school combine in “Valorant,” and “Rocket League,” along with an all-star showcase of those two games and “Overwatch,” putting some of The Esport Company’s top high school league talent on display.
“This is a great place to recruit and see people we had at our campus in a different environment,” St. Francis esports coach Ethan Wingard said. “Also get to see some new people.”
For the fledgling program at Penn Highlands, getting a chance to share what the team can offer was quite valuable.
“We have six (personal computers) and a (local area network) center for people to come in and play,” Max Barkley, head esports coach at Penn Highlands said. “To be able to get students in there to play is big. Just getting people interested in this level of gaming, people don’t know we’re a two-year college compared to everyone else here at four years. We have a separate league and competition system for two-year colleges, that also sends people to four-year colleges.”
With an ever-expanding scholastic esports scene in the Black Bears’ backyard, the opportunity to establish a brand and relationships with athletes is one that the program hopes to capitalize on while building a sturdy foundation.
“We have 10, 15 kids signed up,” Penn Highlands assistant coach John Rickabaugh said. “That allows us to have more one-on-one time with coaching or to have group sit-down sessions. ”
