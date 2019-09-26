EBENSBURG – The Westmont Hilltop girls tennis team edged Central Cambria 3-2 to earn a three-way tie for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title at Ebensburg Tennis Center.
Alyssa Kush (6-2, 6-0) and Melanie Hong (6-1, 6-3) recorded singles victories for Westmont Hilltop.
Samantha Cavrak and Morgan Allen combined forces to prevail (4-6, 6-2, 6-4) in No. 2 doubles.
Central Cambria received victories from Corrine Markovich (6-0, 6-1) and the doubles duo consisting of Rachel Holtz-Sam Archangelo (6-3, 6-0).
Central Cambria, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop all finished with identical 15-3 records in the LHAC. Central Cambria swept Somerset, which went 2-0 against Westmont Hilltop. The Hilltoppers won both meetings against Central Cambria.
Central Cambria and Westmont Hilltop have combined to win the past seven District 6 Class AA team
