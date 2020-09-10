Flood City Thunder owner Georgianne Matava knows from first-hand experience how much a "cheer card" can mean to a patient undergoing cancer treatment.
That's why Matava and Montour Valley Maniacs owner Denise VanBuskirk, both breast cancer survivors, will use their teams' game on Saturday at Sargent's Stadium to raise awareness and support survivors of the disease.
The semiprofessional eight-man football teams will play at 1 p.m. in the Great Eastern Football Association (GEFA) regular-season finale.
"With both of my breast cancers, each day I would go to IRMC (Indiana Regional Medical Center) to start my day at 6 a.m. with a radiation treatment," Matava said. "I would read a 'cheer card' that area school kids would write to the patients. What a great way to start my day before a brutal radiation treatment."
Matava and VanBuskirk, who said she was diagnosed in November 2018, are encouraging fans to create "cheer cards" that later will be presented to cancer patients. A breast cancer memory board will be on display at Sargent's Stadium and people are encouraged to sign with "names of fighters, survivors and the taken," Matava said.
Those who bring "cheer cards" will be admitted free to the game, she said.
"Denise and her husband John are the owners of the Montour Valley Maniacs and they have given me such great suggestions and advice – as have all the owners in the GEFA – to move forward with the team not only this year, our first year, but for years to come," Matava said.
"Any type of cancer is horrible," she added. "But it is so special to me to be playing against each other on the Thunder's last game of our first year. Not only as competitors but as friends and breast cancer sisters for life."
The Maniacs are 3-2 and have won two straight games. The Thunder is 1-4 (including a forfeit win during Week 2).
Opponents have outscored Flood City by a combined 245-72, but last week the Thunder put forth a spirited fight in a 52-49 road setback to the Williamsport Wildcats. Flood City led 20-14 in that game and had opportunities to earn its first on-field victory throughout the Sept. 5 contest.
Thunder quarterback Wuanyai Mayo was involved in five scores, Matava said.
The Thunder lost its previous home games against the Mifflin County Tomahawks (66-20) on Aug. 29 and Jefferson County Jaguars (22-21) on Aug. 15.
Flood City dropped road games to the Wildcats last week, Upper Dauphin Comanche (90-6) on Aug. 22 and Moshannon Valley Vikings (67-19) on Aug. 1.
The Thunder won by forfeit over the Brackenridge Berserkers on Aug. 8.
