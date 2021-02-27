EBENSBURG – Even though her team entered the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference girls basketball championship game with an undefeated record and the top seed, Forest Hills High School coach Carol Cecere was looking for a “Miracle” during her pregame preparation.
“We watched ‘Miracle’ as our inspirational movie, and the best part of the movie was when (USA Hockey coach Herb Brooks) wouldn’t let individuals get the accolades,” Cecere said moments after her Rangers used a balanced effort to beat Bishop McCort Catholic 55-44 on Saturday afternoon. “That’s sort of how we are, with all pieces. These girls have always been collectively better.”
No one is saying the Forest Hills LHAC championship performance is on par with the 1980 Miracle on Ice, but the Rangers' team effort certainly was on display on the Central Cambria High School court.
The Rangers (16-0) fell behind 4-0 early, then reeled off 10 consecutive points. When the Crimson Crushers (13-4) moved in front for much of the second quarter, Forest Hills remained steady and eventually got a late 3-pointer by Taylor Burda to lead 23-21 at halftime.
The pivotal moments came in the third quarter, as Forest Hills opened on a 7-1 spurt to force a McCort timeout. The Rangers outscored the Crushers 19-8 in the third and secured the program’s first LHAC girls crown since 2017 and third overall.
“That was a huge quarter,” said Rangers senior forward Paige Debias, who had a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds. “That definitely a turning point for us. We were just playing our game and making sure we were running, making our plays and looking at our cutters.”
Senior Madeline Cecere had 14 rebounds and six points. Junior guard Remingtyn Smith had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Remingtyn Smith said. “We knew we weren’t going to be up big in the beginning. We had to stay with them. We knew we had to drive to the hoop, get open layups and pass the ball good. Take our time and it would come.”
The third quarter proved as much.
“We came out ready,” Remingtyn Smith said. “We just got up in the beginning and made them use time outs and stayed with it.”
Senior playmaker Jordyn Smith had 10 points and seven boards despite leaving the game with a finger injury late in the third. The Rangers' leading scorer returned with 6:35 left in the game, with two fingers taped together.
“Jordyn going out, I thought Lexi Koeck stepped in well,” Cecere said.
Jordyn Smith missed a free throw and her first field goal attempt after returning, but later made a basket in the final quarter.
Ally Stephens led Bishop McCort Catholic with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Bria Bair had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
“Ally Stephens shot the ball well,” Crushers coach John Hahn said. “Bria started to get involved. Ally Diamond started to get involved. We played man (defense) and we were tired. You could tell we were tired. Hey, they were playing the same way. They’re uptempo. We’re uptempo.”
Cecere felt the Rangers’ defense was effective.
“Big defensive game for our girls today,” Cecere said. “I don’t know how many Lexi Martin (five points) ended up having, but Taylor Burda did a really good job defending her.”
Forest Hills is the top seed in District 6 Class 3A and will host Marion Center on Wednesday.
Bishop McCort Catholic is the top seed in District 6 Class 2A and will host Blairsville on Tuesday.
“In the Laurel Highlands, Bishop McCort is ranked 1 in the state. Bishop Guilfoyle is ranked 1 (Class A) in the state. We’re 1 in the 3A,” Coach Cecere said. “The Laurel Highlands is tough and there is no gimme game. We knew that McCort was going to come out strong.”
Hahn said the Crushers will take lessons from Saturday into the district playoffs.
“We’re growing as a team,” Hahn said. “I think if we come out in the third quarter for 3 minutes and play the way we did in the first half, this would have been a better game the whole way through.
“But that’s a good team we played. This is going to get us ready for the playoffs.”
