Berlin Brothersvalley graduates David Krouse (left) and Taylor Cahill pose for a photo after winning the Fuji BJJ event in Frederick, Md., on March 13, 2021.

MONROEVILLE – Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Taylor Cahill notched a victory in his amateur mixed martial arts debut on Saturday.

A PIAA medalist at Berlin and Division I wrestler in college, Cahill defeated Gabriel Tellez by unanimous decision at Brawl in the Burgh 6.

Cahill won 30-27 on two of the judges’ cards and 29-28 on the other.

Another Berlin alumnus, David Krouse, lost by tapout thanks to a third-round arm triangle choke by Justin Pippens in his debut that evening in Brawl in the Burgh 7.

