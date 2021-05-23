MONROEVILLE – Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Taylor Cahill notched a victory in his amateur mixed martial arts debut on Saturday.
A PIAA medalist at Berlin and Division I wrestler in college, Cahill defeated Gabriel Tellez by unanimous decision at Brawl in the Burgh 6.
Cahill won 30-27 on two of the judges’ cards and 29-28 on the other.
Another Berlin alumnus, David Krouse, lost by tapout thanks to a third-round arm triangle choke by Justin Pippens in his debut that evening in Brawl in the Burgh 7.
