MACOMB, Ill. - The Western Illinois baseball program has hired United High School graduate Tayler Sheriff as pitching coach/recruiting coordinator. The Leathernecks compete in the Summit League.
For the past three years, Sheriff was at Spalding University as a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. His tenure with the Golden Eagles saw him assist in numerous areas, including managing day-to-day operations of the entire pitching staff, practice setup, planning scouting reports, field maintenance, fundraising, scheduling and coordinating all recruiting efforts.
Sheriff was part of significant success with Spalding. The team was crowned regular-season champions in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) in 2019. During the 2017-18 year, Sheriff contributed as a volunteer assistant coach at Indiana (Pa.).
Since 2014, Sheriff has served as general manager and head coach for Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League. Paul Carpenter won the 2020 and ‘21 JCBL regular season and tournament championships. In 2016 and ‘17, the team finished as AAABA Tournament runners-up.
“Coach Sheriff brings a strong track record of developing pitchers and evaluating talent while on the recruiting trail,” Western Illinois coach Andy Pascoe said. “One of the biggest things we wanted to accomplish going into this year was to have someone that was going to develop the arms that we have on our staff, and Coach Sheriff is going to do just that, on top of being a strong recruiter.”
