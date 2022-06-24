It wasn’t the longest home run of his Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League career, but Jayden Taitano wasn’t complaining after smacking a grand slam over the short right-field fence at Roxbury Park on Friday night.
The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors catcher capped a nine-run rally in the fourth inning of a 16-1 mercy-rule shortened win over Laurel Auto Group.
“I’ll take it, even if it’s 200 feet,” Taitano said, moments before two of his teammates dumped a cooler of ice water on him during an interview.
“It was a fastball out. I’ve been struggling hitting a little bit. I thought, if he gives me a fastball, I’m going to swing at it. That’s what I got.
“I’m just happy I hit the ball well.”
First-place Paul Carpenter had lost a one-run contest to last-place Laurel Auto Group on Thursday night as LAG won a pitcher’s duel 3-2 thanks to some late timely hitting.
Friday was a bounce-back opportunity for Paul Carpenter.
“It was a definite turnaround,” said Paul Carpenter coach Brian Hasselbauer, who led the team with manager Dave Sheriff out of town this week.
“I preached to them Thursday, that’s the way the ball fell. (Laurel Auto Group) had great pitching Thursday. We had great pitching. They had a little bit better bats than us that game.
“This game, we came out and we hit the ball. Jayden with the big shot, the grand slam, what more could you ask? The bats were alive today.”
Neither team scored through two innings, but Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors tallied five runs in the third, as Sam Contacos had a bases-clearing double and Billy Perroz started the rally with a two-bagger.
Laurel Auto got one run back in the bottom of the frame, as Christian Zilli singled in a run.
“We were down 5-1 in the fourth inning and we had the bases loaded,” Laurel Auto manager Adam Polites said. “We were in the game until the fourth inning. At that point, that’s all you can ask for. That’s baseball.
“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. Today, I wish it would have started raining in the fourth inning.”
The first nine Paul Carpenter batters in the top of the fourth reached base, with Connor Bannias doubling and Nick Fleming singling in a run ahead of Taitano’s slam. The league-leaders sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
Paul Carpenter (10-3) added a pair of unearned runs in the fifth as Lucca Baccari singled in a run.
The support was enough for veteran right-hander Tyler Dancu.
The Seton Hill University product pitched four innings, striking out three and walking four. Paul Carpenter’s Luke Treloar tossed a scoreless fifth to end the mercy-rule shortened contest.
“Pitching was definitely a big deal,” Taitano said. “I talked with Tyler (Dancu). I know a lot of hitters on LAG. We had a game plan going into it. He just had to execute it and that’s what he did.
“The slider was his best pitch by far, but his fastball was the best by far for his command,” Taitano said.
“His slider was his out pitch. We got a lot of ground balls with that pitch.”
Despite the lopsided result, Laurel Auto’s Polites saw progress made by his 3-12 team.
“The score today doesn’t reflect how we played,” Polites said. “We did a lot of things right. The wheels kind of fell off at the end. But again, we’re taking strides. A brand new ball club.
Every day is a learning opportunity for us.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.