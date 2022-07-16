While Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Jayden Taitano was a dominant force at the plate for the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s regular-season champions, Martella’s Pharmacy’s Jared Dowey was a solid two-way presence throughout 2022.
The pair will share the league’s most valuable player award, named in honor of Robert Hartnett as announced on Saturday.
Taitano’s teammate – Jacob Bazzala – was voted the Pete Vuckovich Award winner, given to the league’s top pitcher. Paul Carpenter also had the JCBL’s top rookie honors as Roman Gill took home the Bill Jenkins Award for top rookie pitcher, while Aiden Dunlap was the Ken Horoho Award recipient as the top rookie player.
Dowey also received the Marlin Mackel Award, and Mainline Pharmacy’s Camden Moors received the Ken Keiper Memorial Scholarship.
Taitano, also hit his way to the Denny Altimore Batting Title, going 35-for-69 on his way to a league-best .507 average, eight home runs and 39 RBIs, also leading the JCBL.
Dowey was a steady contributor at the plate for Martella’s Pharmacy, hitting .375 with five home runs and 18 RBIs. His efforts on the mound also helped to boost his club as he went 3-0 with a league-topping 50 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA – good enough for fourth in the JCBL – over 30 innings.
Bazala was perfect in five decisions with 38 strikeouts and a 1.01 ERA in 27 2/3 innings for Paul Carpenter, which saw Gill go 3-1 with a 1.97 ERA while Dunlap hit .444 with 21 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
The JCBL also unveiled its all-league team on Saturday. Selections are as follows:
Starting pitchers: Austin Lewis, Martella’s Pharmacy; Garrett Star, Mainline Pharmacy; Seth Shuey, Mainline Pharmacy; Chris Hasse, Laurel Auto Group; Colton Cornell, O.
Relief pitchers: Luke Schrock, Mainline Pharmacy; Nate Davis. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Utility player: Jake Shope, O.
Designated hitter: Nick Fleming, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
Outfielders: Aiden Shephard, Mainline Pharmacy; Noah Sweeney, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors; Branden Kanick, O; Nick Roell, Laurel Auto Group.
First base: Brady Yard, Laurel Auto Group.
Second base: Alex Glumac, Mainline Pharmacy.
Shortstop: Connor Helm, O.
Third base: Jake Bredl, O.
Catchers: Zach Ramach, Martella’s Pharmacy; Landon Diberadin, O.
