Jordan Taitano knew he probably would get an opportunity to pinch-hit as his first-place Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors team played rival Martella’s Pharmacy in a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game Wednesday night at Roxbury Park.
The California (Pa.) University player mentally prepared for the moment.
With his team down two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Taitano stepped to the plate and smacked an 0-1 pitch well over the fence in center field to tie the game.
Paul Carpenter had to overcome another one-run deficit the next inning and eventually won 4-3 in a well-played contest.
“Before the game coach told me I was going to get a pinch hit situation,” Taitano said after undefeated Paul Carpenter won for the fourth time this season. “During the game I was just getting my mind ready at some point when it was a critical situation I was going to get in. So, I just tried to stay locked in on the pitcher.”
The home run was one of the few blemishes against Martella’s pitcher Kyle Glass, who struck out four and walked three in five innings.
“I was looking for a fastball,” Taitano said. “I knew he threw me a curveball and I know he wanted to blow a fastball by me. I was ready for it. He left it up.”
Martella’s (2-2) played the game with only nine players because a few regulars are with the Seton Hill University team returning from the NCAA Division II College World Series and others missed due to internships and work, manager Kerry Pfeil said. The Pharmacy took a first-inning lead as No. 3 hitter Ryne Wallace followed Jake Felton’s single with a two-run, opposite-field homer to left field.
“Any time you get out early on somebody, it’s big,” Martella’s Pfeil said. “Ryne stayed with a pitch that was low and away. He went down and got it. A big, strong kid. He was able to get it out of here.”
Glass and Paul Carpenter starter Bobby Kusinsky dueled.
Kusinsky went four innings, allowing three hits, with five strikeouts and two walks. Ethan Boring won the game with two innings of relief, and Ben Mongelluzzo tossed a scoreless seventh.
“Fantastic game,” said Pfeil, who used reliever Brendon Bair in the sixth. “I thought all five pitchers in tonight’s game got themselves out of situations when they were put in them and had some easy innings. This is why AAABA baseball is fun to watch.”
After Paul Carpenter tied the game, Martella’s Pharmacy’s Troy Emert hit a solo homer to left field in the sixth to make it 3-2.
“Coach (Paul) Knupp recognized something in his first two at-bats and Troy made an adjustment with his head,” Pfeil said. “This is a game of adjustments.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Sam Cantacos and Billy Perroz each singled and Jace Cappelinni was hit by a pitch. No. 9 hitter Lucca Baccari blooped a double into right field, scoring a pair to give Paul Carpenter a 4-3 advantage.
“That’s baseball to the fullest,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “Make a couple moves. Jayden comes in with a big pinch-hit homer and gets us the two runs. We get the bases loaded late and the No. 9 hitter comes through with a dinker down the right-field line.
“The pitchers came through and gutted it out,” Sheriff added. “Our pitchers didn’t give in. They didn’t give up. They responded. They came in and threw strikes.
“At any given time on this field, one hit, one play can cost the game.”
Martella’s threatened in the seventh as David Shroyer had an infield hit and advanced on a sacrifice bunt. But with two outs, lead-off hitter Jake Ansell hit a solid line drive caught by Paul Carpenter’s third baseman Cappelinni.
“That’s the funny thing about baseball,” Pfeil said. “We lost on a line drive. They get a flare that scores two runs. This is why we all love to hate the game. We’re going to come back tomorrow and play the game and play just as hard.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
