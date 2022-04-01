T&N Youth Sports will present the T&N Adult Basketball Summer League and the Youth Sports Summer Camp.
The programs are intended to bring communities together as a whole and to put a stop to the violence faced in lower-income communities, according to a release announcing the summer activities.
The Johnstown Housing Authority will sponsor the programs.
The Adult Basketball League will hold games each Friday for eight weeks beginning on May 27. Players must be age 16 or older. The games will rotate between different housing communities.
The T&N Youth Sports Summer Camp is for children age 3 to 14. Sign-up is free and registration is now open for the camp, which begins on May 23. To sign up, call 267-778-8351 or 814-792-9773.
All donations or sponsorships for the Adult Basketball League and Summer Program should be addressed to the 1st Summit Bank, 600 Main St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901. Make checks payable to T&N Youth Sports League.
For more information, contact coach Eddie Taylor at 814-792-9773.
