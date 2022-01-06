T.J. Watt has already had a record-breaking season.
On Thursday, he added another accolade as he was voted as the Pittsburgh Steelers' Most Valuable Player by his teammates for the third consecutive year. Watt becomes the only player in team history to win the award three straight years, and the fifth to win it three or more times.
"It's a special honor and truly special because it's voted on by the guys in the locker room, the guys that see the work each and every day," Watt said. "I'm very thankful to receive the award. Very grateful for it.
"I'm always trying to be more consistent. It's definitely something that I continue to work on as I grow in my career and just wanting to continue to be consistent not only on the field, but also as a teammate, as a leader in the locker room and just the way that I conduct myself week in and week out. It's something that I'm always going to be striving to get better at."
Watt set a new Steelers single-season sack record this season with 21 1/2 sacks and counting. He not only surpassed the record set by linebacker James Harrison in 2008 when he had 16 sacks, he shattered it.
"It's all about tradition here and to be able to put your footprint in as part of the tradition here is special," Watt said. "I know it's an individual goal. I'm not big on individual achievements. But doing this with such a wonderful group of guys is what it's all about. To be able to be a part of this franchise hopefully for a long time, this is very special. But I really do have more work to do."
He is also just one sack away from tying Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's NFL single-season sack record of 22 1/2 sacks, and 1 1/2 sacks away from breaking it. Strahan set the record in 2001 and it has stood for 20 years.
Watt has recorded at least half a sack in 10 games this season and has eight games with multiple sacks. He recorded four sacks against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, the most by a Steelers defender since Joey Porter had four sacks in 2001 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watt earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the third time this season.
Watt is one of only two players in NFL history to have 20-plus sacks in 14 or fewer games since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Watt recorded his 21 1/2 sacks in 14 games, missing two games due to injury this season, and a good portion of a third game. The only other one to do it was the legendary Reggie White, who had 21 sacks in 12 games in 1987 in a strike-shortened season.
Watt also became the 12th player since sacks were counted as a statistic to have at least 20 sacks in a single season, something his brother, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, did twice.
Watt, who has 71 career sacks, also joined White and his brother, J.J. Watt, as the only players since 1982 to have 70-plus sacks in their first five seasons in the NFL.
Watt leads the NFL with 20 tackles for a loss and 36 quarterback hits this season.
Notes: The Steelers placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Johnson is the Steelers' leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards, his first 100-reception and 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. Johnson also has a career-high eight touchdowns.
Green, the team's third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started the first 15 games on the season at center. He didn't play against the Browns on Monday night due to a calf injury.
The team also restored defensive tackle Daniel Archibong to the practice squad. He was on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
