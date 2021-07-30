The Tribune-Democrat annually presents a plaque recognizing the champion of the local league as part of the pregame ceremony on opening night of the AAABA Tournament at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
This year the plaque formerly known as The Home Plate Award has been renamed in memory of former Tribune-Democrat sports writer Cory Isenberg, who died of cancer on April 28 at age 64.
Isenberg spent 35 years with the newspaper, covering the AAABA Tournament throughout her career.
The Cory Isenberg Award will be presented to the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors franchise.
Taking Flight: The New Orleans Boosters franchise will make its 75th trip to the AAABA Tournament. But this year also will include a first for the Louisiana franchise.
New Orleans will take a flight directly to John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Saturday.
“First time ever,” said New Orleans Hall of Famer Joe Scheuermann, the former player, assistant coach and manager of the franchise. “We’re going to go straight up and straight over.
“We’ll fly from New Orleans to Chicago and then to Johnstown.”
Among the passengers on the flight will be 20 players, three coaches, a trainer and franchise official Tyler Scheuermann, Joe’s son. Joe Scheuermann and his daughter, Nataly, traveled separately to Pittsburgh a day earlier in order to attend a Pittsburgh Pirates game.
“It’s a little different for us,” New Orleans manager Joey Latino said. “Years past, we flew into Pittsburgh and bused our way into Johnstown. I think this will be better. Being able to fly into Johnstown will be good for us.”
Bullish on Johnstown: The B2 Bulls will represent the Cleveland franchise in the AAABA Tournament for the first time.
Manager Jim Savel Sr. noted several key performances by his players.
“Andrew Spencer, a left-handed pitcher and upcoming freshman at the University of Mount Union, in his first outing of the season threw a complete game, one-hitter,” Savel said.
“Daniel Thomas, a right-handed pitcher who is a sophomore at Mercyhurst University had two outstanding outings, one in relief, 42/3 innings pitched with no hits, no runs and 11 strikeouts, and a complete-game win, allowing one run and four hits while recording seven strikeouts.”
Savel said Johnny Anservitz is a right-handed pitcher and utility player who is a junior at Mercyhurst University in the PSAC.
“As the DH in the first game for him being used as a hitter, he launches a three-run homer to seal the 4-1 win, and he proceeded to record the save, pitching a scoreless seventh inning,” Savel said.
On the radio: The baseball broadcast tandem of Don Stanton and John DeFazio will return to work the AAABA Tournament night games involving the Johnstown franchise throughout the week.
DeFazio is in his 36th year of calling tournament games, while Stanton is in his 34th. Stanton has served as the commissioner of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League the past two summers, helping the league navigate through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to play a regular-season schedule in 2020 despite the cancellation of the tournament.
The games will be on WCRO 1230 AM and 102.9 FM.
Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors will play the night games as the JCBL playoff champion.
The tournament night games also may be heard at wcroradio.com, tribdem.com/sports/aaaba, or the Lightner radio App.
Elite Disco Turkey: Shortstop Austin St. Laurent will bring plenty of baseball tools to Johnstown, according to the new AAABA franchise’s president and co-owner Greg Sullivan.
“He’s the player who I would say has gotten the most attention for us,” Sullivan said in an email. “He was in the transfer portal for a lot of the summer and was getting interest from multiple SEC schools.”
St. Laurent, of Elon, North Carolina, batted .321 for the Disco Turkeys through 16 games entering the final week. He was part of the East Carolina University program last season, but recently committed to Division I Appalachian State, Sullivan said.
Momentum: Altoona-2 Johnston Realty catcher Joey DeRubeis brings some momentum to Johnstown.
Johnston Realty assistant coach Matt Conway noted that DeRubeis, a Mount Aloysius College player, recently had a four-hit game with three runs and four RBIs. He hit a homer and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.