The Tribune-Democrat All-Area Football Team turns 30 this year.
The milestone will be celebrated in a familiar fashion, with recognition of a Player of the Year, an Offensive Player of the Year, a Defensive Player of the Year and co-Coaches of the Year.
The All-Area first team is on Page C3. The second-team selections, as well as an honorable mention list, also appear in this edition on Page C6.
When The Tribune-Democrat introduced the current version of the All-Area Football Team in 1992, the United States had recently elected Bill Clinton as president; Pittsburgh Steelers fans welcomed a new coach, Bill Cowher; the Pittsburgh Penguins were trying to build on the momentum of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships; and the Pirates still were stinging after Sid Bream’s slide gave the Atlanta Braves a walk-off win that denied Pittsburgh a spot in the ’92 World Series.
That same year, the first All-Area Football Team honored Conemaugh Valley’s John Jacoby as Coach of the Year after the Blue Jays won a District 6 Class 1A title. Forest Hills’ two-way standout Tim Baumgardner was named Player of the Year after the Rangers’ 10-1-1 season. Baumgardner went on to be a first-team all-state defensive back who signed with Fordham University.
In the three decades since that first team was named, two individual Player of the Year honorees went on to have successful NFL careers – Bishop McCort Catholic’s Artrell Hawkins Jr. (1993 Offensive Player of the Year) with the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots; and Greater Johnstown’s LaRod Stephens- Howling (2003 and 2004 Offensive Player of the Year) with the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
All-area selection and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Andrew Hawkins also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns after competing at Toledo.
Several others had solid NCAA Division I college careers, such as Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Todd Koenig (2003 Defensive Player of the Year) at Ohio University; Greater Johns- town’s Antwuan Reed (2007 Offensive Player of the Year) at Pitt; and Greater Johnstown’s Exree Loe (2016 Offensive Player of the Year) at West Virginia University.
As in the past 29 seasons, the all-area team is intended to spotlight some of the area’s best scholastic players.
The hope is to recognize the exceptional performances that took place during the past season.
All the coaches in the 22-team coverage area provided input regarding the selection process, including lists of their own players as well as those on the teams they played against or watched.
Some basic standards were applied to the selection process, including the fact that players could not be chosen on both offense and defense. Consideration was based upon statistical data as well as subjective input.
Sports staff members involved in the process included Mike Mastovich, Shawn Curtis and Jake Oswalt.
As with any process, there is room for disagreement, and only so many players can make the first team because the squad was picked along the lines of an operating football unit.
High-profile positions such as running back, quarterback and linebacker are loaded with quality players who produced noteworthy statistics, and choices had to be made.
High schools in the newspaper’s coverage area are Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop McCort Catholic, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township Area, Conemaugh Valley, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Ligonier Valley, Meyersdale Area, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage Area, Richland, Somerset Area, United, Westmont Hilltop and Windber Area.
