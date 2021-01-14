SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The St. Francis women’s basketball team (7-4, 5-0 Northeast Conference) beat Bryant (4-3, 2-1) by a 67-56 margin on Thursday, handing Bryant its first conference loss of the season. The Red Flash extend their winning streak to seven games, the most since 2016-17.
St. Francis senior guard Karson Swogger tallied a season-high 22 points. Lili Benzel supplied 13 points, while Jenna Mastellone contributed 12 points and six rebounds.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas finished with eight points and a team-best seven rebounds.
St. Francis started the game on a 10-2 run and did not trail the entire game. The Red Flash led 17-8 after the first quarter.
The visitors led 37-25 at halftime, then carried a 17-15 advantage in the third quarter to lead by 14 heading into the final frame.
Bryant cut the deficit down to nine, but that was as close as it could get.
Bryant’s Brooke Bjelko led the Bulldogs with 30 points (14-for-18 from the field) and six rebounds. Alana Perkins chipped in 10 points.
The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Friday.
