The Shade Panthers went back to their comfort zone Saturday afternoon at Conemaugh Valley, and that decision proved to be extremely effective in a 48-28 win over the Blue Jays.
“We ran a version of the Wing-T to start the season, and it wasn’t working,” said Panthers coach Don Fyfe. “So we decided to go back to the type of offense we were used to.”
That was the four-receiver spread offense that carried Shade to a 2018 district title, and the Panthers used that to generate nearly 600 total yards against the Blue Jays and even their record at 1-1.
Sophomore quarterback Braden Adams completed 13 of 18 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, while Vince Fyock rushed for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Panthers scored on all six of their first-half possessions.
“Braden grew tremendously from last week,” Fyfe said. “He got some completions right out of the gate, and was relaxed and confident.”
“We’ve got to tighten it up defensively,” said first-year Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent, whose team dropped to 0-2. “We were undisciplined, and you’ve got to give Shade credit, they called the right plays to go where we weren’t.”
The Blue Jays did have success running the ball, as Conemaugh Valley picked up 363 of its 381 total yards on the ground. Nick Heltzel rushed for a game-high 151 yards and a touchdown, while Logan Kent picked up 84 yards and ran for a pair of Blue Jay scores.
Shade got on the board less than two minutes into the game when Tyler Valine capped off a five-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and Lucas Haynes added the first of his six extra points. However, Conemaugh Valley wasted little time in answering as Nick Heltzel took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage, turned the corner and raced 60 yards for a score. The PAT attempt was partially blocked, keeping Shade up by a point.
Adams completed three straight passes for 29 yards and added a 12-yard scramble to set up Valine’s 4-yard touchdown run on the ensuing series, but the Blue Jays again battled right back with a 10-play drive that saw Conemaugh Valley convert one third down and one fourth down on the way. Kent dashed in from 17 yards out, but the conversion pass fell incomplete to keep the margin at 14-12.
Valine then found the end zone for the third time as he caught a 43-yard scoring bomb from Adams, and the Panthers later went up 27-12 early in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run by Fyock.
The Blue Jays again made it a one-possession game when Kent finished a six-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Noah Heltzel dashed in for the conversion to make it 27-20 at the 6:25 mark.
Less than a minute later, Adams stood in the pocket under heavy pressure and delivered a 52-yard touchdown strike to a wide-open Fyock just before getting hit for a 14-point lead.
The Blue Jays threatened in the final minute of the half, but Noah Heltzel was intercepted at the goal line by Valine, who returned it to the Shade 20 with 42 seconds left. Two plays later, Adams hit Valine at midfield, and Valine then slipped a tackle and sprinted the distance to give the Panthers a commanding 41-20 halftime lead.
Shade’s defense kept the Blue Jays from mounting a third-quarter rally with a pair of big red-zone stops. The Panthers stuffed the Jays on fourth-and-goal at the 2 on the initial drive of the second half, and after Conemaugh Valley forced the first Shade punt of the day, the Blue Jays were again turned away on downs at the Panthers’ 18 in the final seconds of the period.
A 15-yard Fyock touchdown run completed Shade’s scoring, and Valley added a 10-yard Dylan Chontas touchdown and a Josh Stiffler conversion run to set the final.
Shade will host Meyersdale next Friday, while Conemaugh Valley travels to Conemaugh Township.
