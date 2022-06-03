STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Before Joseph Carpenter could hoist his body from the water in the outdoor pool at Penn State’s McCoy Natatorium Facility, two of his biggest fans had already raced to the other end of the platform to offer their approval in the form of vocal encouragement for their teammate.
Byron Noll-Long, Jesse Kissinger and Carpenter represented Northumberland and Snyder County Special Olympics’ swimmers as Team Superheroes during Friday morning’s swimming competition at this year’s Special Olympics Summer Games. Each swimmer channeled his inner superhero for the competition.
Carpenter opted for Megalodon while Kissinger chose The Hawk. Noll-Long decided he’d be Superman.
“I love sharks, and I watched the movie Megalodon and Shark Week, so I thought, hey, maybe I can be like megalodon and swim fast,” the 34-year-old Carpenter said of his inspiration for his character.
Friday marked just the second time Carpenter competed as a swimmer at a Special Olympics event. On Thursday, he swam the 50-meter freestyle. He competed in the 25-meter freestyle and the 25-meter backstroke on Friday.
“I felt confident,” he said. “My coach and my other coaches all gave me good tips and tutored me.”
Beyond his coaches, Carpenter didn’t have to look far for additional motivation.
Kissinger is the most experienced of the three-member swimmer contingent Northumberland and Snyder County Special Olympics sent to Penn State. He’s accumulated 18 years of experience in the water, and he’s never too far from the sport as his mother, Jane Zak, is Team Superheroes’ coach. Kissinger swims the 25-meter freestyle, the 25-meter backstroke and the 50-meter freestyle.
“The backstroke,” Kissinger stated as being his favorite event.
Since February, the three swimmers along with their teammates have spent an hour-and-a-half of their time each week training at the pool at Shamokin Area High School. This year the team has 12 members along with 12 volunteers.
True to his superhero selection, Noll-Long navigated the platform of the pool in between events with his towel draped over his back like a cape.
“This is a dream come true right here, especially with my best friends,” said Noll-Long, 24. “It’s like a big family. It’s like a nice slice of apple pie to come together.”
As Team Superheroes splashed around Penn State’s outdoor pool, members of the Northumberland and Snyder County Special Olympics equestrian team gathered inside the Snider Agricultural Arena on the other edge of campus.
Amanda Swazey, Katie Rowe, Paul Bettendorf and Danielle Graves participated in events for dressage and showmanship under the watchful eye of coach Abby Morris. Graves toted a blue first-place ribbon she won earlier. Later in the day, she planned to participate in showmanship for the first time.
“I’ve never done that before so I’m a little nervous,” said Graves, 35.
Morris owns The R.E.D. Farm and also runs its Random Canyon Therapeutic Riding Program, which offers lessons to those with special needs. While the team component builds camaraderie and friendships among riders, athletes build as strong of a bond with the horses. The team brought two – Sully and Baye – to the Summer Games.
Over the years, Special Olympics has taken Bettendorf to various states where he’s competed in national and international competitions. He uses a wheelchair, but on Friday afternoon, he was lifted onto Baye and commanded the horse around three barrels placed on the dirt floor of the ag center, nudging her around with his voice and the occasional pat on the side.
“She’s good,” said Bettendorf, 55. “I can steer with her. It’s fun. I like to go fast.”
Arden Miller pointed to 2001 as her inaugural Summer Games. Her daughter, Amanda Swazey, is an equestrian. This year, Miller served as head of the delegation for Northumberland and Snyder County Special Olympics. During the rest of the year, she’s head swim coach for Northumberland and Snyder County Special Olympics. Miller estimated that 40 athletes traveled to the Summer Games as part of the delegation. After a two-year pause of the event, she’s ecstatic to see it return.
“We’re just thrilled with how many softball players we have this year,” Miller said. “They’re out there playing their little hearts out. I went out there (Thursday) to watch them and they were doing really well. We’re just really excited about that.”
