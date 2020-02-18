CAIRNBROOK – Second-seeded Shade was a heavy favorite against seventh-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek entering Tuesday night’s District 5 Class A boys basketball playoff opener.
The Vikings had six wins compared to Shade’s 22.
The Panthers had a pair of 35-point wins during two regular-season meetings.
But Shade coach Wade Fyock had concerns about how his team would respond after losing a tightly contested WestPAC title game to rival Berlin Brothersvalley only three days earlier.
When the Panthers opened Tuesday’s game a bit sluggish from the field by Shade standards, Fyock made sure his players understood what was at stake.
“Well, our halftime speech wasn’t too pretty. He was pretty mad about our performance,” Shade junior Vince Fyock said, referring to his uncle. “We weren’t shooting well. He said we better play better defense or we might not have the result we want because they’re a good team.
“He was going to make us run if we played bad defense.”
The Panthers won’t be running extra laps. Vince Fyock had 27 points, including five of Shade’s 16 3-point field goals in an 85-56 victory.
“I thought we started a little sluggish on both ends of the floor. It’s understandable. We just came off an emotional game in the WestPAC championship,” Wade Fyock said.
“When you’re the heavily favored team, two versus seven, I guess, sometimes it’s difficult to get motivated.
“I thought in the second half we came out with better intensity on both sides.”
Wade Fyock said Shade opened “one or two for eight” from 3-point range, but gradually found the touch. In the first half, 11 of Shade’s 16 field goals were from beyond the arc.
The Panthers (23-2) had different players step up throughout the game.
In the first quarter, Braden Adams had three 3-pointers and 11 of his 16 points. In the second quarter, Vince Fyock had a pair of 3s and eight points.
In the third quarter, Kaden Koleszarik scored 12 of his 19 points, and Vince Fyock, 11.
“Shanksville did a good job of trying to keep us out of the paint and we had to work for it in the first half,” Coach Fyock said.
Shanksville-Stonycreek (6-17) was led by senior CJ Salsgiver’s 19 points, including five second-half 3-pointers. Ty Walker had 18 points and eight rebounds.
“I challenged our guys – no matter what the score and the difference in records – to just compete,” Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Matt Long said.
“This is something where one way or another it was going to stick with you. A season-ending loss, you can at least be proud of the effort. We were digging in and we didn’t give up. We were engaged and that’s what I was looking for.”
Shade will face third-seeded Southern Fulton on Friday at Bedford High School (7 p.m.).
The Indians beat sixth-seeded Johnstown Christian 59-33.
“We opened the season at Southern Fulton and it was a very close game through three quarters,” Coach Fyock said ofa 59-38 win on Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.