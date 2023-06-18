SOMERSET, N.J. – Trey Sweeney's two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning helped the Somerset Patriots defeat the Altoona Curve by a 4-3 margin on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark.
Altoona's Matt Gorski went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a run batted in.
Altoona took an early lead on Matt Fraizer's RBI single in the first to score Gorski, who doubled with two outs and stole third base to help manufacture an early lead for the Curve.
Somerset would strike back for two runs in the bottom of the frame off Brad Case. After a Jasson Dominguez double put two runners in scoring position, Austin Wells scored a run on a groundout before T.J. Rumfield hit an RBI single to make it 2-1. Case allowed two runs on three hits in three innings to open the bullpen game for Altoona.
The Curve scratched across two runs in the sixth inning thanks to the efforts of Gorski. Altoona’s center fielder reached on a fielder’s choice to score Liover Peguero, who hit his 16th double of the season to right-center field to open the inning. Gorski then stole third base and would score on a throwing error by Somerset catcher Anthony Seigler.
Sweeney knocked a two-run home run off Noe Toribio in the bottom of the seventh inning, his seventh of the season. Altoona has now allowed a home run in a season-long streak of 11 consecutive games.
Bear Bellomy tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Curve, allowing just one hit. Tyler Samaniego struck out two batters in a perfect sixth inning. Oliver Garcia threw a scoreless eighth inning.
With the loss, Altoona dropped five of six games on the road in Somerset and went 4-8 on the 12-game road trip. The Curve fell to 31-30 on the season in the loss, two games behind Erie for a first half title with just one week remaining to play.
Altoona returns home to Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday to begin a seven-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
• Somerset prevailed 8-1 on Saturday night.
Left-hander Anthony Solometo scattered six hits and one walk over his five innings of work in his Double-A debut with the Curve. His seven strikeouts were one shy of matching his career high. Solometo was the 37th overall pick in the 2021 draft.
Altoona's Matt Gorski provided an RBI triple.
