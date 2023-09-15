RURAL VALLEY, Pa. – West Shamokin scored 52 unanswered points between the first and second quarters to defeat Conemaugh Township 52-20 on Friday night in Heritage Conference play.
West Shamokin senior quarterback Lou Swartz rushed for more than 300 yards and six touchdowns in the Wolves’ homecoming game. Swartz also spurred the defense with a one-handed interception.
Conemaugh Township opened the game by recovering an onside kick, but West Shamokin held on defense.
The Indians’ D.J. Bambino began the scoring with a rushing touchdown.
Swartz provided four rushing scores to close the first quarter. The host Wolves led 27-6 after the first frame.
West Shamokin tallied all 25 points in the second quarter to lead 52-6. Swartz returned an interception for a score. Henry Clark recovered a fumble and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown. Isic Sleigh returned an interception for a score, and Swartz’s rushing touchdown capped the first-half scoring output.
Conemaugh Township’s Cameron Dunn found paydirt in the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Indians’ Stephen Stango hauled in a touchdown.
West Shamokin snapped a two-game losing streak after topping Penns Manor in the season opener and improved to 2-2 going into next week’s game at River Valley.
Conemaugh Township (0-4) remained winless in its first season of competition in the Heritage Conference and travels to Homer-Center (1-3) next week.
