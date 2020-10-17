CRESSON – The Bedford Area High School football team hasn’t had a lot of experience with being behind – or even close games – this fall. When Penn Cambria threw a test its way on Friday night, though, the Bisons showed they were up to passing it.
Matched touchdown-for-touchdown for almost a half in its Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference football clash with the host Panthers, Bedford struck quickly to take momentum into the intermission then pulled away for a 50-25 victory to push its record to 6-0 behind a huge game from quarterback Mercury Swaim.
“They challenged us, and we really had to dig deep and figure out who we were, and it showed in the second half,” said Bison senior wingback Steven Ressler, who scored on a 6-yard pass from Swaim in the waning seconds of the first half and an 84-yard kickoff return that highlighted Bedford’s 21-point third quarter.
Up just a point with 2 minutes left in the second quarter, Bedford scored four touchdowns in an 7-minute, 42-second span to make it a three-score differential with 5:14 left in the third quarter.
The Bisons scored on drives of 67, 63 and 67 yards in addition to Ressler’s return.
Swaim was 6-for-6 passing for 53 yards on the drive to close the first half and rushed for 118 of his game-high 146 yards in the second half, scoring on runs of 20, 20 and 11 yards. He also had a 4-yard touchdown run to cap Bedford’s opening drive and finished with 256 yards of total offense.
“It wasn’t looking too good, but we practice the 2-minute drill, and we pulled it out. It really gave us a confidence boost going into the second half, and we had a good drive coming out,” Swaim said. “We really put the throttle down.”
Bedford piled up 416 yards on the ground, with Trent Price, Elijah Cook and Spencer Ebersole all joining Swaim over the 50-yard mark. Ressler caught six passes for 61 yards and ran for 49.
“We play well as a team,” Ebersole said. “We realized that they’re a pretty good team and we had to step it up.”
Bedford will endeavor to finish off a perfect regular season next week against Johnstown before moving into the District 5-9 Class AAA playoffs.
“There were a lot of momentum swings tonight, but we were able to make enough plays to finish strong and create a little more distance on the scoreboard,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.
Penn Cambria will take a 3-3 record into the District 6 Class AAA semifinals at Tyrone next week.
“Our kids are very resilient. We played a tough schedule. I think we’re battle-tested,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We just got to do a better job of making plays when we have a chance.”
Garrett Harrold threw for 208 yards for Penn Cambria. Nick Marinak caught six passes for 132 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown; he also returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score. Zach Grove scored Penn Cambria’s first two TDs on a 1-yard run and a 30-yard screen pass.
“We hung with one of the best teams in the LHAC, we can hang with anyone,” Marinak said.
Bedford led 22-13 at halftime on Swaim’s 6-yard pass to Ressler with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bisons drove 67 yards in just 1 minute, 32 seconds after Grove went 30 yards with a screen pass to make it a one-point game.
Ebersole scored on an 11-yard toss 1:19 into the second quarter to break a 6-6 tie and set up Swaim’s 4-yard touchdown run midway through the opening frame with a 46-yard jaunt.
Penn Cambria, though, refused to let the Bisons get too much of a cushion. After a slow start, Harrold found a groove in which he hit on 7 of 10 throws for 120 yards. Grove’s touchdown run was set up on a double pass: Harrold delivered a long, overhand lateral to his predecessor as Panther quarterback, Jake Tsikalas, who delivered a 39-yard throw to a wide open Cole Eberhart to the Bedford 11.
The Panthers actually had a 222-218 advantage in total offense in the first half.
