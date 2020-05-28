St. Louis authorities on Thursday confirmed that suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is charged with sending pornographic pictures of himself to a minor last summer, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Documents provided by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said Vazquez was charged in February with one count of furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile, a Class A misdemeanor under Missouri state law.
According to court records, police said the alleged crime occurred at St. Louis hotel on July 16 when Vazquez sent pictures to a then 15-year-old girl, a former Westmoreland County resident.
“On that day, the defendant sent multiple photographs of himself in a state of undress…,” according to court records, which also stated that Vazquez sent the girl a video of himself masturbating.
That night, the Pirates beat the Cardinals 3-1, with Vazquez earning a save.
In September, the 28-year-old relief pitcher was charged in Westmoreland County with statutory sexual assault and other offenses.
Authorities allege that in 2017 he had improper sexual contact with a then-13-year-old girl when she lived with her family in Scottdale. He was later charged with additional counts of possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor related to text messages sent between Vazquez and the girl. He has been held without bail at the county jail since his arrest.
Similar charges also were filed last summer against Vazquez by police in Florida, based on allegations involving the same victim. Vazquez lists homes in both Pittsburgh and Florida.
Westmoreland County assistant district attorney Jim Lazar said he initially learned of the allegations in St. Louis in March and believes the victim in that case is the same juvenile involved in the local and Florida cases.
Defense attorney Gary Gerson on Thursday declined comment on the St. Louis allegation against Vazquez.
Gerson in court documents claimed Vazquez is innocent of the local charges. Gerson wrote the alleged victim initiated the sexual contact and lied about her age. Vazquez believed his accuser was an adult, Gerson contended.
This week, Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears allowed prosecutors to amend the criminal information against Vazquez to reflect the crimes charged occurred in either Westmoreland or Allegheny counties. The judge also dismissed a defense request for bond that would allow Vazquez to be released from jail as he awaits his trial.
A hearing is scheduled June 23 on a defense request to bar from evidence statements Vazquez made to police following his arrest.
