CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Pitt-Johnstown men's basketball team outlasted California (Pa.) University, 71-70, on Wednesday night to win for the ninth time in 10 games.
PSAC West Division co-leader Pitt-Johnstown halted the host Vulcans' six-game winning streak.
The Mountain Cats' Jared Jakubick made a 3-pointer with 2:25 to play to give Pitt-Johnstown (16-4, 12-2) a lead, and Joe Batt's two free-throws put coach Bob Rukavina's team in front to stay.
Fred Mulbah led the Mountain Cats with 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Ryan Smith went 4 of 6 from behind the arc and finished with 16 points. John Paul Kromka added 14 points and six rebounds.
Jakubick had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Batt scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.
Philip Alston tallied a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds for California (14-5, 9-4). Keith Palek III had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Vulcans.
